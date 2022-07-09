Local artist's work featured at restaurant, park

Local artist Kent Paulette has a new exhibit of paintings on display in downtown Morganton and one featured at a popular nature park.

Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brush strokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement.

The exhibit at Root & Vine restaurant features paintings of galloping horses and colorful mountain landscapes. The paintings of horses are on uniquely shaped canvases. "Galloping Horsepower" and "The Approaching Thunder" depict the entire front of the horse running toward the viewer, and "Go" is in the shape of an octagonal stop sign.

The exhibit also has a painting of a blue bear and another one of a mama bear and her cub. All of the paintings in the exhibit are for sale, including a painting of a mountain vineyard and one of the Linn Cove Viaduct that he created using whimsical geometric shapes and brushstrokes.

Paulette recently donated a gigantic bear painting to Grandfather Mountain. It hangs permanently above the entrance to the newly redesigned Nature Museum at The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

He first proposed the idea of making and donating an original painting of a bear to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. He met with Jesse Pope and Lesley Platek, and they discussed the upcoming large expansion of the Nature Museum and possible spots for the painting to hang. This would be the biggest painting he had ever done, 10-feet wide and 7.5-feet tall.

“Grandfather Mountain is such a special place to me,” Paulette said. “This painting was inspired by my visits to the wildlife habitats and seeing the bears there.”

The painting includes a special ingredient from the park.

“I collected water from a waterfall at Grandfather Mountain and mixed the water directly with paint to stain the canvas with my Creek Washes,” Paulette said. “I hiked down to the creek in my backyard early in the morning before I started this painting. I stuck my face in the creek and also collected a few bottles of the creek water to mix in with the paint along with the water from Grandfather Mountain.”

As he worked on the painting, an unusual visitor stopped by to check on his progress.

“A bear came to visit my home studio as I was working on this painting outside on my deck,” Paulette said. “I think it was coming to see the painting, because I hadn’t seen a bear there in three years.”

He shared what it was like to work on such a large canvas.

“The painting was covering the sliding glass door in my bedroom, so each morning I’d wake up and see huge bear eyes looking at me,” Paulette said. “The sunrise was shining through the canvas, and I could see the bear even though I was looking at the back of the painting. The painting is so big that it could also be seen from another hilltop half a mile away.”

He describes each act of painting as “a gamble, a leap into the unknown, a wild ride of exploration and experimentation.” He said he paints to figure things out, not to achieve a specific result, although unexpected or unintended outcomes are welcome.

“They offer openings through which new possibilities can be glimpsed, imagined and developed,” Paulette said.

He works to exploit these opportunities, continually pushing himself and his paintings beyond the boundaries of habit and into the realm of chance.

Paulette was born and raised in Hickory, but now paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain. To learn more and view his work, visit kentpaulette.com or stop by Root & Vine at 139 W. Union St. in Morganton.