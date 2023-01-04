Local author debuts first novel

HICKORY – Former North Carolina Representative Austin Allran has debuted his first novel, “The Legend of the Isle of Cats,” published by Redhawk Publications.

While many may be familiar with Allran as a local attorney, state legislator and county commissioner, the book is not his first foray into the literary arts. He has written numerous short stories, poems and newspaper articles. He has received awards from The North Carolina Writers’ Network (short story) and the Hugh T. Lefler Award (historical biography).

He described the novel’s plot.

“A man haunted by a murder journeys to a desert island to escape, and there he finds God and the treasure of forgiveness and peace,” Allran said. “This is the short version, but I think readers will find it’s an encompassing epic saga that tells the story of multiple generations of fictional families from Hickory, North Carolina. I think readers that enjoy a good old-fashioned mystery will enjoy the book. There is an aspect of Christianity spread throughout the book, so it very well could appeal to a Christian audience that is struggling with its faith.”

He said he has always wanted to write a novel, but a particular event spurred him into action.

“I needed an outlet to process the death of my dog, Mady,” Allran said. “I mention this in the book’s author’s note. Her passing took a lot out of me, and I found writing was a good way to channel my grief and make something good come out of something bad. I created a short story about Mady, and that story, along with some other stories I had been working on, provided the basis of this Christian mystery genre novel. So, I started with a short story about my dog in 2013 and completed the story nine years later. It’s been a challenging journey.”

Patty Thompson, acquisitions editor at Redhawk Publications, shared her thoughts about the story.

“Part of the process of accepting books for publication is to have professional readers review the manuscripts,” Thompson said. “For Austin’s book, there was a common thread of comments, including ‘great murder mystery,’ ‘a compelling adventure novel’ and ‘a touching story of redemption.’ It made it easy to accept the book for publication.”

Richard Eller, executive director of Redhawk Publications, praised the work.

“As we celebrate our fifth anniversary of publishing works by authors, regional writers in particular, it has been an honor to help Austin in his creative endeavor,” Eller said. “First time out the gate, Austin was able to write a work of fiction that is engrossing in its storytelling, yet deft in its handling of the complexities of existential introspection. Austin is a natural born writer and storyteller, and we hope he’ll continue writing.”

People interested in finding out more about the novel will have the opportunity to connect with Allran at two book launch events. The first event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Taste Full Beans coffee house at 29 2nd St NW in Hickory, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 375 3rd St. NE in Hickory. Books will be available at both events, and all are welcome to attend.

To purchase The Legend of the Isle of Cats, visit: https://tinyurl.com/AustinAllran