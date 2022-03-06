Local author releases children’s book series

HICKORY—CVCC’s Redhawk Publications is excited to announce the launch of a three-book series entitled, “Beach Day,” “Park Day” and “Play Day” by Morganton author Nina Meier.
Meier, a medical transcriptionist, said she began writing at a young age.
“As a child, I often wrote short stories and even had one published in a children’s magazine,” she said. “In school, I enjoyed English literature class, adding British or Irish accents for the main characters.”
The series grew out of Meier’s desire to present a unique gift to her grandchildren.
“Since there are many family members who love giving gifts to children, finding something unusual to give my two granddaughters was quite a challenge,” she said. “Instead of simply buying them books, I decided to create memories for them through stories I wrote myself. Hopefully, other young children can now enjoy having these stories read to them, or perhaps early readers would find them fun to read themselves.”
Robert Canipe, senior editor of Redhawk Publications, described the new series.
“’Beach Day,’ ‘Park Day’ and ‘Play Day’ by Nina Meier are full of vivid imagery,” Canipe said. “The books in the series will expand each reader’s imagination and cause the reader to feel like they are personally experiencing the events in each book. I appreciate that Meier worked alongside her husband, who illustrated ‘Beach Day,’ ‘Park Day,’ and ‘Play Day,’ because it made everything in the book seem more realistic and tangible. Meier’s books are great for young children who are just beginning to read.”
Meier has published one other book called, “Bailey’s Cave Adventures.”
To purchase ‘Beach Day,’ ‘Park Day,’ and/or ‘Play Day,’ visit Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, or visit https://tinyurl.com/NinaMeierBooks
Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest to the local community and beyond. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press containing more than 65 unique titles. For more information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.