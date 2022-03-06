Local author releases children’s book series

HICKORY—CVCC’s Redhawk Publications is excited to announce the launch of a three-book series entitled, “Beach Day,” “Park Day” and “Play Day” by Morganton author Nina Meier.

Meier, a medical transcriptionist, said she began writing at a young age.

“As a child, I often wrote short stories and even had one published in a children’s magazine,” she said. “In school, I enjoyed English literature class, adding British or Irish accents for the main characters.”

The series grew out of Meier’s desire to present a unique gift to her grandchildren.

“Since there are many family members who love giving gifts to children, finding something unusual to give my two granddaughters was quite a challenge,” she said. “Instead of simply buying them books, I decided to create memories for them through stories I wrote myself. Hopefully, other young children can now enjoy having these stories read to them, or perhaps early readers would find them fun to read themselves.”

Robert Canipe, senior editor of Redhawk Publications, described the new series.