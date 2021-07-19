Local axe throwing business to host canned food drive

A Morganton ax-throwing business will host a canned food drive to donate proceeds to a local Christian ministry.

Stidham’s Axe Throwing & Lounge, at 420 W. Fleming Drive SE, will host a canned food drive Saturday and Sunday to benefit Burke United Christian Ministries. Kristin Hamm, co-owner of Stidham’s, is looking forward to using her business as a way to give back to the community.

“So, for every person that brings in four or more canned food items, will receive a $5 off ax-throwing ticket,” Hamm said. “All of the food that’s donated will be donated to the Burke United Christian Ministry.”

Dylan Stidham, co-owner of Stidham’s and Hamm’s husband, has been involved with Burke United Christian Ministries since he was a child. The couple felt the canned food drive was a great way to give back to the community that helped get their business started successfully.

“Well, when Dylan was growing up, he and his mom used to volunteer there a lot and he really enjoyed it,” Hamm said. “Then I used to volunteer there with all my clients that had mental disabilities and I always have fun going up there, too, and helping people and seeing them happy and getting fed.”