Local axe throwing business to host canned food drive

A Morganton ax-throwing business will host a canned food drive to donate proceeds to a local Christian ministry.
Stidham’s Axe Throwing & Lounge, at 420 W. Fleming Drive SE, will host a canned food drive Saturday and Sunday to benefit Burke United Christian Ministries. Kristin Hamm, co-owner of Stidham’s, is looking forward to using her business as a way to give back to the community.
“So, for every person that brings in four or more canned food items, will receive a $5 off ax-throwing ticket,” Hamm said. “All of the food that’s donated will be donated to the Burke United Christian Ministry.”
Dylan Stidham, co-owner of Stidham’s and Hamm’s husband, has been involved with Burke United Christian Ministries since he was a child. The couple felt the canned food drive was a great way to give back to the community that helped get their business started successfully.
“Well, when Dylan was growing up, he and his mom used to volunteer there a lot and he really enjoyed it,” Hamm said. “Then I used to volunteer there with all my clients that had mental disabilities and I always have fun going up there, too, and helping people and seeing them happy and getting fed.”
The couple plan on hosting more fundraising opportunities and events to give back to the local community.
Stidham’s will have its official ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Friday. There will be vendors, including Sunset Slush and Paradise Subs & Deli, and there will be live music from the band Bonedryver. Free raffle tickets also will be offered for gift cards and Stidham’s merchandise, Hamm said.
For information on Stidham’s, the canned food drive or the ribbon-cutting, visit Stidham’s Axe Throwing on Facebook or stidhams-axe-throwing-lounge.business.site.
