Local band wins back to back championships in a single day

Teenagers often get a bad reputation of being lazy and unmotivated. That stereotype is not true for the majority of today’s teens, and it is particularly false for local band students.

While many high schoolers were still enjoying their last weeks of summer vacation, the students of the Panther Regiment were showing up at Patton High School bright and early, putting in long hours of practice in the August heat to prepare for their 2022 field show.

For 2022, the Panther Regiment’s field show was titled “The Snow Queen,” which tells the 1844 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about a little girl’s desperate search to rescue her best friend from the evil Snow Queen through music, movement and spoken word. Throughout the season, the band rehearsed, refined and recreated the show, combining classical music from “Spring” by Vivaldi and “Dies Irae” by Verdi with original music by professional show-writer Randall Standridge, along with choreographed marching and color guard.

In addition, to football halftime shows, the band performed the show at four different high school band competitions during the month of October, including competitions hosted by both Freedom and East Burke high schools.

This year, after a canceled competition in early October due to the threat of a hurricane, the band competed at the Freedom Classic at Freedom High School on Oct. 15, the Southeastern Band Classic at Newton-Conover High School on Oct. 22 and the Foard Band Classic at Fred T. Foard High School and Cavalier Classic at East Burke High School, both on Oct. 29.

At the Oct. 15 and 22 competitions, Patton performed well, but lost to bigger bands from bigger schools. However, losing did not dampen the spirits of the Panther Regiment. If anything, the close scores in those losses seemed to provide just the motivation that Patton needed going into their final competition weekend.

On the morning of Oct. 29, the Panther Regiment met at Patton High School for one last rehearsal before their hardest competition day of the season, two shows at two schools only hours apart. Many of the bands competing against Patton that day had already competed with the school at other competitions, and any spectator who has seen these schools perform multiple times can attest that the competition just keeps getting better throughout the season.

At Fred T. Foard High School, the Panther Regiment collected a number of trophies, including “Best in Class” and the biggest trophy of the day, “Grand Champion.” Celebrating with his team in the center of the field, Patton High School band director Chad Higdon was equally excited for the win and prepared for the next competition to come. With his eyes already on another prize, Higdon reminded his band that they had 10 minutes to celebrate before they had to get back on the bus.

“We’ve got another job to do,” he told his students.

On the heels of their first big win of the year, one can only imagine the energy on that bus ride from Hickory to Icard, and that energy was evident the moment they walked onto the field at East Burke stadium.

On a cold October night under the bright stadium lights, the announcer asked “drum majors Joseph Franklin and Kenzie Snodgrass" if their band was ready. With a flourish, Franklin and Snodgrass indicated the Panther Regiment was ready to do their job.

Beginning with a saxophone and clarinet solo, the band sprang into action, with sections of the band acting out a variety of childhood games as the narrator explained the story of childhood friends Gerda and Kai. All at once, the band arranged itself into formation for their first big impact, filling the stadium with sound. Over the next eight minutes, the band and color guard dazzled the audience with music and movement. When the last note sounded, and the drum majors took their final bow, there was little question about why Patton had won Grand Champion earlier in the day. The only question that remained was whether they would repeat their win.

Following exhibition performances by bands from East Burke High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University, the judges were ready to announce their decisions. From the moment the first awards were announced in Patton’s class, the conclusion seemed obvious. The Panther Regiment swept every single category in their class: percussion, drum majors, color guard, music, marching and general effect before it was announced that Robert L. Patton High School had won "Grand Champion" for the second time in a single day.

So much work goes into a big win. As Chad Higdon tells his band, awards are won on the practice field and the Panther Regiment proved it, setting a new school record on their last day of competition, winning their first-ever back-to-back Grand Championships in a single day. It was a bittersweet day for the seniors in their last marching performance of a high school career that has spanned from pre- to post-pandemic and everything in between, but what a way to end a career. For those underclassmen coming back next year, marching season is only nine months away.