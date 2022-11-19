Local book receives history award

GRANITE FALLS – The North Carolina Society of Historians honored the book, “Isma: Memory of a Catawba Valley Family,” with an Award of Excellence at its annual meeting Nov. 5 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum, according to Kay Huffman Gregory, the book’s editor.

The award is given “in recognition of invaluable contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina history,” according to the organization. Maxine McCall, NCSH president, noted Gregory’s preservation of her grandmother’s autobiography, as well as her addition of well-chosen historic family photographs to illustrate the text. She also mentioned Gregory’s addition of an entirely new section of the book called “Generation Three.”

Events recounted in this expansive family memoir begin with the 1895 birth of Gregory’s grandmother, Isma Salome Moretz in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County. The “Generation One” section recounts Isma’s childhood years lived on a small farm bordering the Middle Little River. Isma’s father, Alonzo Moretz, died at age 33 of tuberculosis. His wife, Mary Teague Moretz, worked the small farm and raised their four children on her own. Details of daily farm life, such as planting and harvesting crops, as well as washing clothes with spring water heated in a huge iron pot are described through the eyes of the young Isma. From the time she was eight, one of her weekly jobs was to “battle” the laundry with a paddle and a battle bench.

“Generation Two” is set just across the Catawba River in the northwest side of Hickory where Isma marries Arthur Huffman, and over the next 61 years, they raise a family of seven children. Isma shares the joys and travails of living through two World Wars and the Great Depression. She depicts a lifestyle without modern conveniences, a way of life unknown to many in the early 21st century.

“The more deeply personal the story, the more honestly it reflects not just the history of one family, but the daily lifestyle lived by most in this region in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” Gregory said.

For more information, contact Kay Huffman Gregory at Isma.Info21@gmail.com. The book is available on Amazon.