Local bookstore holds book giveaway

A Morganton bookstore held an event for around 40 local middle school students to reward them for achieving reading goals and to promote reading in the community.

In September, Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, received three cases of Christina Soontornvat’s latest book, “The Last Mapmaker,“ to distribute to underserved young readers throughout the county. The store put more than half of those 72 books in the hands of Walter Johnson Middle School students when they visited the store on Wednesday.

According to Adventure Bound Books, this distribution was made possible by the store’s participation in the “STEM Reads” program. The program, a joint effort between the American Booksellers Association (ABA), Candlewick Press and General Motors, will distribute 20,000 copies of the book to indie bookstores nationwide. The aim is to “encourage young readers to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through consuming science fiction and fantasy writing,” according to the store.

“The reason that I always make it a priority in programs like this is because one of the things we want to accomplish in the community is to get books into readers’ hands in as many ways as we can,” said Angela Shore, owner of Adventure Bound Books.

Shore said Walter Johnson initially contacted her about a field trip to the store as a reward for the school’s’ seventh graders who met their Accelerated Reader (AR) goals. She said it worked out perfectly because she already had received the shipment of books to give away.

Burke County Public Schools Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler called the giveaway “a wonderful idea” and said she is proud of all the students who met their reading goals.

“The students were so excited to peruse the stores’ shelves, spot books and authors that they recognize and love and sit in comfy chairs to read a spell,” she said. “Plus, they got a free book. What can be better than that? We are proud of these students for meeting their AR goals and look forward to hearing about what they are going to read next.”

Shore said programs like this to promote reading, especially among underserved young people, fit perfectly with the store’s vision to “disrupt mainstream expectations and work towards positive social change.”

“When I think about our mission as a locally owned community bookstore, I think about how we strive to disrupt mainstream expectations,” she said. “Yes, we are technically a retail business, and yes, I have to keep my doors open by selling books, but also we are here for the community. We want to do things differently … part of the reason we opened the bookstore was to make a positive difference in the community.

Soontornvat is the award-winning author of more than a dozen books for children of all ages, including Newberry Honor books “A Wish in the Dark and All Thirteen: The Incredible Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team.” In addition to being an author, she is passionate about STEM and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in science education.

Adventure Bound Books is an independent, woman-owned, veteran-owned business, offering free-to-the-community events including Story Time, book clubs and monthly poetry open mic nights. Adventure Bound Books is at 117 W. Union St. in Morganton.