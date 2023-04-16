Adventure Bound Books will be hosting a special event with author Marjorie Hudson today from 5:30-7 p.m. to promote the release of her book, Indigo Field.

Marjorie Hudson graduated with a degree in Journalism and Women’s Studies and moved to North Carolina to work as a freelance writer interviewing nature photographers. She began writing fiction after working as copyediting chief for Algonquin Books in Chapel Hill, and her first story won a statewide award. She went on to earn an MFA from Warren Wilson College and is the author of two published books about the South, including Indigo Field, which was just released in March 2023.

Indigo Field follows the story of a grieving colonel from an upscale retirement community and an elderly black woman grieving the murder of her niece. An abandoned field, holding three centuries of crimes, is the centerpiece of the story as these two characters have a surprise encounter. Hudson “lays out the boundaries of a field that contains the soul of the South and leads us to a day of reckoning” as the story progresses.

Adventure Bound Books will have copies of Indigo Field that may be purchased during the event or online at adventureboundbooks.com.