Grown Folks Book Fair is exactly what it sounds like: A book fair for grown folks who remember the days of school book fairs and wish to participate in a nostalgic weekend at the local bookstore.

The Grown Folks Book Fair will take place Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton. Guests will have the option of purchasing all the fun items they remember from childhood school book fairs and donating them to local schools. The bookstore will also take 10% of the weekend sales and put it into the store scholarship fund. The goal is to be able to offer a second $500 scholarship this year.

Adventure Bound Books will be open with extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a special event with Chef Lara from Queen’s Catering from 5-7 p.m. She will be doing a demo and making vegetarian fare and this event will be donation-based with proceeds going directly to Lara. Those who wish to attend are asked to let the bookstore know ahead of time if possible.

Saturday will continue the festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a special event with Luke Manget, author of “Ginseng Diggers: a History of Root and Herb Gathering in Appalachia.” Manget is a historian and professor at the N.C. School of Science and Math in Morganton and is celebrating the first anniversary of his book publication.

Other events will include a coffee and chocolate tasting by High Taste Artisan, as well as an Art workshop for adults with local artist Sohma Dawling at 2 p.m. There is a $10 cover fee for this workshop that goes to the artist for supplies and her time. Participants are asked to let the bookstore know ahead of time, if possible.

Bookish Trivia, hosted by Kory Suttles, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited, so teams are encouraged to let the bookstore know ahead of time. There will be prizes for the trivia winners.

Other festivities from the weekend will include cookies baked by Emma Watson, book fair logo stickers, and free books as thank you gifts for folks who purchase books during the book fair and donate them to the drive.