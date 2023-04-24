On Saturday, April 15, Joseph Ackerman, owner of Sidetracked Brewery, bested 46 other breweries from as far away as Wilmington to win Best of Show at the Carolina’s Championship of Beer in Hickory.

Ackerman said it’s the biggest award he has ever won.

“I’ve won a lot of medals in the past for beers, but this time I won the best beer in the entire competition,” Ackerman said. “It’s incredible.”

Ackerman’s winning brew is called Florere. It is a Belgian-style cherry sour ale. He said it is a beer that takes more than three years to brew properly.

“Even at $20 a bottle price point, you don’t make any money on it,” he said. “This one is a passion project.”

Ackerman said the process for the winning bottle probably started in 2018.

“These are more like, you make the wort, you take it outside and let it sit overnight to cool and get inoculated with wild yeast and bacteria, you put it in a barrel and wait. For years,” he said.

After two and a half years, Ackerman added cherries to the barrel and let it sit for another year. About six months ago, he added sugar to the mixture and bottled it. Once in the bottle, natural processes carbonated it.

Florere is not the only brew that took home a prize for Ackerman.

“We actually won a gold for our Mexican imperial chocolate style and a silver for our bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout,” he said. “We won bronze for the barrel-aged barley wine.”

This year’s event, the 19th annual beer Carolina’s Championship of Beer, drew more than 2,000 attendees to downtown Hickory and saw 199 entries from brewers across the Carolinas. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded in each category and then all gold medal winners faced off against each other in round two competing for the best of show title, where Ackerman’s brew took home the top prize.

For Ackerman, award-winning beer is only part of what makes Sidetracked special. He said the relationships he and his customers have developed with each other and with the community over the past five years is the real focus of what his business is all about.

“I was at the N.C. Craft brewers conference a few years back,” he said. “The head of marketing did a speech on marketing, and he said, ‘you need to distill your company mission down to one word.’”

At Sidetracked, that one word is community.

“So, everything we do is focused through that lens,” Ackerman said. “We host community events; we try to build the community … we want everybody to feel like they can sit down at our bar, strike up a conversation with the person next to them and have a civil discussion about anything.”

From sip and sign events, where hearing customers can enjoy a beer while learning sign language and connecting with their deaf neighbors, to trivia nights, pinball tournaments and a “theology on tap” event hosted by Coram Deo Church, everything Ackerman does is aimed at bringing people together around his beer.

Sidetracked is not a large brewery, and certainly not the type of business he expected to run one day when he first started brewing professionally in 2012. However, the community connections have turned it into his dream job.

“When I started, I wanted to be huge,” Ackerman said. “But working in bigger breweries – I didn’t see my daughter during the first year of her life because of the hours I was working.”

It wasn’t just the long hours either. Ackerman said the paperwork along with managing distributors, employees and vendors got in the way of what he really wanted to do.

“It was all this stuff that isn’t brewing or talking to the people who are drinking to the beer,” he said. “That’s really what it’s all about is being able to do what I love but also connect with people who enjoy what I do … it’s the dream job.”

Since his days in a large brewery, Ackerman has added three more children to his family. His wife, Jessica, and the four kids are also a major part of the business.

“I’ve got four kids 10 and under,” he said. “And that leads to, everybody’s family is welcome here because there’s going to be kids here.”

He said Sidetracked will always be the kind of place that will be safe for children and family friendly.

“This is not a place where people come to get drunk, that’s not what we’re about here,” Ackerman said. “This is place where people come to spend time and have a good time.”

Sidetracked Brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. in Morganton. It is open from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to Sidetracked, another Burke County brewery, The Levee Brewery and Pub, also took home an award for its “Spitfire Stout.” Spitfire won Peter Skelton, owner of The Levee, a bronze medal in the oatmeal stout category. The Levee Brewery and Pub is located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese. It is open Wednesday and Thursday 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.