Local brewery hosts annual Oktoberfest event

A Burke County brewery will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend to kick off the fall season.
Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farm will host its fifth annual Oktoberfest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The brewery is located at 6751 N.C. 126 in Nebo.
The event is meant to welcome members of the community to the brewery and celebrate German culture and beer. A variety of different German-based beers, food trucks and live music will be featured as well.
Todd Boera, co-owner of the brewery, said he is excited to host the community for the brewery’s annual event. He wants people to visit the location and experience the fall-themed items they have to offer.
“Oktoberfest celebrations in general are probably the biggest reason to celebrate and drink beer,” Boera said.
“We’ve always done it because it’s a very common beer event that happens in Germany every year. We release our German style Marston Lager beer and then a few other festive beers for that weekend as well.”
Each guest will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, when they are not social distancing or when at the bar. Social distancing will be required, but the brewery has a large outdoor seating area, allowing room for attendees to comfortably social distance, Borea said.
Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of activities, food and drink throughout the evening. The event will feature different food vendor options including the Underground Baking Co., Brezzel Bus, Singlewyde and Wisty Burger.
Attendees also will be able to partake in a stein holding contest at around 5:30 p.m. as well as enjoy live music from the Steubenville Tootlers polka band from 3 to 6 p.m.
Outdoor seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Those that attend will be able to enjoy the brewery’s new outdoor orchard bar at the event, according to a post from the FFBW Facebook page.
For more information on the FFBW Oktoberfest event, visit the brewery on Facebook at Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill or contact the brewery at 828-584-1888.
