Local brewery hosts annual Oktoberfest event

A Burke County brewery will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend to kick off the fall season.

Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farm will host its fifth annual Oktoberfest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The brewery is located at 6751 N.C. 126 in Nebo.

The event is meant to welcome members of the community to the brewery and celebrate German culture and beer. A variety of different German-based beers, food trucks and live music will be featured as well.

Todd Boera, co-owner of the brewery, said he is excited to host the community for the brewery’s annual event. He wants people to visit the location and experience the fall-themed items they have to offer.

“Oktoberfest celebrations in general are probably the biggest reason to celebrate and drink beer,” Boera said.

“We’ve always done it because it’s a very common beer event that happens in Germany every year. We release our German style Marston Lager beer and then a few other festive beers for that weekend as well.”