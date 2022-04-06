Local brewery to hold campaign to end child abuse, support local agency

A Morganton brewery is holding a fundraising drive to bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month and support Southmountain Children and Family Services.

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., is donating a portion of its sales from each pint of small-batch tangerine hibiscus wheat ale sold.

The brewery also will host special events April 7 and April 15. The taproom will have donation jars onsite for cash gifts and will collect new stuffed animals for the Burke County Child Advocacy Center.

Arepitas On the Go, a local food truck, will be present April 7 and donate a portion of its sales to Southmountain. On April 15, the brewery will feature live music by local favorite The Alligators and food by Soul Food Island.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is a national effort to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect and prevention efforts. Southmountain operates a 150-acre foster care community and supports victims of child abuse and neglect at the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center of Southmountain Children and Family Services and their nine other centers across North Carolina.

In addition to direct care of abuse victims, the Children’s Advocacy Center engages in outreach and education to help strengthen families and provides training to help adults recognize and respond to suspected child abuse.

“Adult education is the key to preventing child abuse,” Chris Jernigan, Southmountain’s executive director, said. “Recognizing and responding to suspected abuse is the best prevention strategy, and our CAC accomplishes that by providing education, outreach and training. We are grateful to Catawba Brewery and their ability to provide a voice for this important effort.”

Savannah Harton, Catawba’s general manager, shared Jernigan’s enthusiasm for the efforts.

“I am so excited to partner with Southmounain and bring awareness to their work,” she said. “Southmountain has been caring for children in Burke County for over 100 years, and Catawba is thrilled to be supporting their cause during Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Individual financial contribution also further the work of the Children’s Advocacy Center, which relies heavily on charitable gifts. To make a secure gift online, visit southmountain.org/donate or mail a contribution to P.O. Box 3387, Morganton, NC, 28680.

For information about the Children’s Advocacy Center, call 828-430-9949 or visit burkecac.org.