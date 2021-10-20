Local business collaboration to bring sweet treats to Morganton

Two Morganton businesses will collaborate to create a sweet pairing of wine and fudge to celebrate the arrival of the spooky season.

The owners of Merrill Mischief and Craft’d-NC have partnered to create a wine and fudge pairing event for members of the community to celebrate Halloween.

The “Craft’ing up some Halloween mischief wine and fudge pairing” will begin on Friday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Craft’d, located at 108 W. Union St. in Morganton.

The event will run throughout the following week until Halloween during regular business hours at Craft’d.

Craig Merrill, co-owner of Merrill Mischief, has worked with Craft’d in the past. As a local artist, Merrill showcased his artwork in the storefront of the business. Merrill is excited to partner with Craft’d again, now with his own storefront and products.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We started at Craft’d when we did our Etsy store,” Merrill said. “We had a lot of our products in there and they’re just really great people. So when they asked us if we want to do a wine pairing with them, we said sure. We’re going to be doing a beer pairing later on with Brown Mountain hopefully. I’m just trying to do more with local businesses near us.”