Local business collaboration to bring sweet treats to Morganton

Two Morganton businesses will collaborate to create a sweet pairing of wine and fudge to celebrate the arrival of the spooky season.
The owners of Merrill Mischief and Craft’d-NC have partnered to create a wine and fudge pairing event for members of the community to celebrate Halloween.
The “Craft’ing up some Halloween mischief wine and fudge pairing” will begin on Friday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Craft’d, located at 108 W. Union St. in Morganton.
The event will run throughout the following week until Halloween during regular business hours at Craft’d.
Craig Merrill, co-owner of Merrill Mischief, has worked with Craft’d in the past. As a local artist, Merrill showcased his artwork in the storefront of the business. Merrill is excited to partner with Craft’d again, now with his own storefront and products.
“We started at Craft’d when we did our Etsy store,” Merrill said. “We had a lot of our products in there and they’re just really great people. So when they asked us if we want to do a wine pairing with them, we said sure. We’re going to be doing a beer pairing later on with Brown Mountain hopefully. I’m just trying to do more with local businesses near us.”
Merrill will be working with the owner of Craft’d Maryann Koziel to host the Halloween wine and fudge pairing. She is looking forward to providing this opportunity for community by partnering with another local business.
“We’ve been open here at Craft’d for about two years, but last year we did a Halloween candy and wine pairing,” Koziel said. “That was just with your normal Halloween candy, but since Merrill Mischief opened earlier this year, we’ve wanted to find a way to collaborate with them … So we’ll kick off this year’s Halloween event on Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and then we will continue the pairing throughout the whole next week during normal business hours leading up to Halloween. So if people can’t come on Friday they can come anytime during the week when we’re open and they can do it then.”
The wine and fudge pairing will consist of three different Halloween-themed wines with a different flavor of fudge per wine from Merrill Mischief. The pairing will be $12 per person and $1 of that cost will be donated to the South Mountain Children and Family Services, Koziel said.
Craft’d is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, visit the Craft’d Facebook page or contact the store at 828-438-8400.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.