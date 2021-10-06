Local business hosts homeless cats; others encouraged to foster felines

Billings and his family have been rescuing as many animals as they can. They wanted to go one step further and decided to adopt two of Elder's foster cats to raise in the storefront.

One of the cats Billings adopted came from Cats' Cradle, a local cat and kitten rescue organization, and the other from BCAS. Elder fosters cats and kittens from other organizations.

"Get in touch with people like Emily," Billings said. "Get them fixed so that they won't have problems, because they're breeders ... Without Emily, there would probably be about 50 cats here. She helps break that cycle."

Elder started the TNR program with BCAS to help control the overpopulation of feral cats in Burke County. The program allows Elder and other BCAS volunteer to humanely trap, neuter or spay and release feral cats.

The process is available to anyone in Burke County and is encouraged for community members that notice a high volume of feral cats in their area.