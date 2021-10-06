Local business hosts homeless cats; others encouraged to foster felines

A local business owner has become the cat's meow after providing animal shelter and feral felines with their fur-ever homes in his storefront.
Brennan Billings, co-owner of the Boat House and Services Center in Morganton, has been caring for stray and feral cats and kittens in Burke County.
Billings runs the family business with his wife Jane and his son Patrick. The family has noticed the overpopulation of feral cats and the amount of strays in the county and they became concerned.
The cats started appearing around Billings business and he has worked to save as many as possible. The family has also rescued animals that have been discarded or injured throughout the county, as well as adopting from local shelters.
The family got in contact with Emily Elder, the trap, neuter, release coordinator and an avid volunteer at Burke County Animal Services. Billings reached out to help get the animals fixed and returned to his property.
"We met Emily and she knew how to trap them," Billings said. "Within just a few days, she had them [feral cats] all trapped. They [feral cats] were all fixed and she kept the babies and brought the adults back fixed ... These cats have nowhere to go and those feral cats, they're basically harmless you just can't touch them. We've got to keep them because they've got nowhere else to go. They live here anyway."
Billings and his family have been rescuing as many animals as they can. They wanted to go one step further and decided to adopt two of Elder's foster cats to raise in the storefront.
One of the cats Billings adopted came from Cats' Cradle, a local cat and kitten rescue organization, and the other from BCAS. Elder fosters cats and kittens from other organizations.
"Get in touch with people like Emily," Billings said. "Get them fixed so that they won't have problems, because they're breeders ... Without Emily, there would probably be about 50 cats here. She helps break that cycle."
Elder started the TNR program with BCAS to help control the overpopulation of feral cats in Burke County. The program allows Elder and other BCAS volunteer to humanely trap, neuter or spay and release feral cats.
The process is available to anyone in Burke County and is encouraged for community members that notice a high volume of feral cats in their area.
“They would call us and they would get on our radar,” Elder said in a former The News Herald article. “We would reach out to them [those interested in TNR program], get the TNR agreement executed and then set a date to get out there. We’ll go out there, set the traps, we take them to the ASPCA in Asheville to get them spayed or neutered, they recover here and then we return them back to that property."
The TNR program is just one of the many programs offered by Animal Services. BCAS is also offering local businesses a new partnership where they can foster a cat at their storefront to help promote adoptions.
Local businesses can contact BCAS and request to foster a cat or kitten to keep at their storefront. The process is simple and the goal is to raise awareness for cat and kitten adoptions.
Kaitlin Settlemyer, director of animal services at BCAS, encourages businesses to participate in this new program.
“We are requesting if a local business would be willing to house either one adult cat or one or two kittens in their business for up to two weeks," Settlemyer said in a former The News Herald article. "We can supply everything they needed. This is just going to help us out with some exposure for these guys. … We would provide everything: the food, litter, litter boxes, anything like that.”
BCAS is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout the week. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering are able to visit the shelter during the hours of operation.
For information on adopting from BCAS, the TNR program or for any other Animal Services related questions, call 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.