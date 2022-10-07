Local business owner, artist combine efforts for new event

Earthlings from near and far are invited later this month to a celebration of all things weird and spooky on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.

The inaugural Brown Mountain Lights Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 on the square, with a day full of bands set to rock the stage, a costume contest, free face painting for kids, and food, beer and craft vendors available.

Stacey Peek, owner of downtown’s Green Eggs & Jam, and Marcus Thomas, an artist who lived in Morganton for eight years, are combining their efforts for the festival set to honor one of Burke County’s oldest and most prolific legends.

The mysterious lights that have been seen dancing across Brown Mountain for more than 100 years, as documented in a 1922 U.S. Geological Survey report, have had many explanations through the years. Some have been simplistic, explaining them as headlights on trains in the distance. Others, like the conclusion reached in the USGS report, are more scientific in base.

But the most fun have been the paranormal theories, like the conclusion one-time Senate candidate Ralph Lael came to when he claimed to have been abducted by aliens, taken to Venus and given a mummified alien body as proof of his trip. The mummified alien body sat in Lael’s shop on N.C. 181 for years before his death, when it seemingly disappeared.

Whatever explanation you choose to follow to understand the lights, Peek and Thomas hope the community will come together at the end of the month, days before Halloween, to celebrate them.

Attendees of the festival are invited to don their best costumes to compete for a custom made, wrestling style championship belt to show off their Halloween prowess, and enjoy tunes from the following bands starting at noon with a new performer every hour:

Bobbie Snakes with a kids’ show

Boots & The Uke

Hambone

Ed Smith, Elvis Impersonator

Fury 58

Mat Masterson

Fantomex

Malcolm Tent

Joe Buckyourself

Angel Massacre

Sponsors for the festival include Brown Mountain Bottleworks, Food Matters Market and Café, Bin 5 Morganton, Poison Apple Studios, Carolina Greystone Quarries and Adam Pruitt. The festival is being put on without any taxpayer dollars.

“I just want the community to come together and have something weird here in town,” Peek said. “Morganton’s kind of weird, and we have this weird phenomenon that happens here in town, the Brown Mountain Lights, and we need to … celebrate it. Celebrating the diversity and weirdness that is Morganton.”

Peek, who has been in charge of lining up the venue and music for the festival, said he and Thomas hope to see it grow into an annual event.

“This year we have only had four months to execute from concept to event, but if this is to be an annual event we’d like to host various fundraising events throughout the year that also build community,” information from Thomas said.

The duo plans to channel alien-like technologies for future festivals, with goals to bring a gallery and virtual reality shop for festival goers where they’ll be able to buy merchandise and access links to different businesses available at the festival.

T-shirts for the festival, featuring its Area 181 logo, are available for purchase at Brown Mountain Bottleworks, Food Matters and Green Eggs & Jam. Vinyl, glow-in-the-dark stickers also are available for purchase at Green Eggs & Jam, located at 108 N. Sterling St.

Any craft vendors looking to participate in the festival should reach out to Peek by Oct. 14 at 828-405-2097. Sponsorship positions are filled, but anyone who would like to donate funds to help pay the bands showing up for the festival can send donations on Venmo to @staceypeek.

Visit www.area-181.com for more information.