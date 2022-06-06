Local businesses, governments recognized for safety efforts

The North Carolina Department of Labor recognized local employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet April 19 at the Morganton Community House. The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021. Recipients recognized are in Morganton and surrounding counties.

“North Carolina’s employers and employees show us the true importance of a strong commitment to safety and health each and every day,” said Josh Dobson, North Carolina labor commissioner. “North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low. These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work, and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”

Dobson served as keynote speaker at the banquet hosted by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Wilkie Construction Co. Southeast LLC.

Award recipients met stringent requirements to receive recognition. Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

The following employers received Silver Awards, meaning that the rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average:

First Year:

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 6

City of Morganton, Electric Department

City of Morganton, Sanitation

Kincaid Upholstery, LA-Z-BOY Casegoods Division

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Saft America Inc.

Town of Drexel

Second Consecutive Year:

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 7

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Residential Casegoods

The following employers received Gold Awards, meaning that the rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average:

First Year:

American Roller Bearing Co., Grinding Department

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 4

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc, Boone Plant No. 501

City of Morganton, Water Distribution and Collection

Town of Granite Falls, Fire Department

Town of Granite Falls, Police Department

Town of Granite Falls, Public Utilities

Town of Granite Falls, Public Works

Town of Granite Falls, Recreation Department

Town of Granite Falls

Town of Valdese, Police Department

Vannoy Construction, James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Avery Sales Yard

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Boone Quarry

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Lenoir Quarry

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Morganton Quarry

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Spruce Pine

Second Consecutive Year:

American Roller Bearing Co., Inspection Department

City of Morganton, Municipal Auditorium

Third Consecutive Year:

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Outlet Store

Caldwell UNC Health Care

DHHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Boone Unit

Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Co. Inc.

Fourth Consecutive Year:

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Manufacturing Services

Town of Valdese, Public Works Department

Fifth Consecutive Year:

Town of Valdese, Water Department

Sixth Consecutive Year:

Town of Valdese, Wastewater Department

Seventh Consecutive Year:

American Roller Bearing Co., Heat Treat/Quality Control Department

Town of Valdese, Fire Department

Eighth Consecutive Year:

American Roller Bearing Co., Shipping/Assembly Department

Chandler Concrete Co., Blowing Rock Plant No. 502

City of Morganton, Community House and Mainstreet Office

City of Morganton, Development and Design

McDowell County, Emergency Management/911

Ninth Consecutive Year:

City of Morganton, Administrative Departments

Watauga Opportunities Inc.

11th Consecutive Year:

American Roller Bearing Co., Administrative Department

Bernhardt Furniture Co., Corporate Office

Town of Valdese, Community Affairs Department

15th Consecutive Year:

R.H. Loven Co., Pineola Plant

19th Consecutive Year:

Chandler Concrete Co., Jefferson Plant No. 504

Chandler Concrete Co., No. 505

34th Consecutive Year:

Town of Valdese, Administrative Department

For more information on the Safety Awards Program, contact 919-707-7855 or meredith.watson@labor.nc.gov.