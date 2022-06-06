Local businesses, governments recognized for safety efforts

The North Carolina Department of Labor recognized local employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet April 19 at the Morganton Community House. The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021. Recipients recognized are in Morganton and surrounding counties.
“North Carolina’s employers and employees show us the true importance of a strong commitment to safety and health each and every day,” said Josh Dobson, North Carolina labor commissioner. “North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low. These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work, and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
Dobson served as keynote speaker at the banquet hosted by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Wilkie Construction Co. Southeast LLC.
Award recipients met stringent requirements to receive recognition. Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
The following employers received Silver Awards, meaning that the rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average:
First Year:
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 6
- City of Morganton, Electric Department
- City of Morganton, Sanitation
- Kincaid Upholstery, LA-Z-BOY Casegoods Division
- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
- Saft America Inc.
- Town of Drexel
Second Consecutive Year:
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 7
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Residential Casegoods
The following employers received Gold Awards, meaning that the rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average:
First Year:
- American Roller Bearing Co., Grinding Department
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Plant No. 4
- Chandler Concrete Co. Inc, Boone Plant No. 501
- City of Morganton, Water Distribution and Collection
- Town of Granite Falls, Fire Department
- Town of Granite Falls, Police Department
- Town of Granite Falls, Public Utilities
- Town of Granite Falls, Public Works
- Town of Granite Falls, Recreation Department
- Town of Granite Falls
- Town of Valdese, Police Department
- Vannoy Construction, James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction
- Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Avery Sales Yard
- Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Boone Quarry
- Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Lenoir Quarry
- Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Morganton Quarry
- Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division—Spruce Pine
Second Consecutive Year:
- American Roller Bearing Co., Inspection Department
- City of Morganton, Municipal Auditorium
Third Consecutive Year:
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Outlet Store
- Caldwell UNC Health Care
- DHHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Boone Unit
- Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Co. Inc.
Fourth Consecutive Year:
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Manufacturing Services
- Town of Valdese, Public Works Department
Fifth Consecutive Year:
- Town of Valdese, Water Department
Sixth Consecutive Year:
- Town of Valdese, Wastewater Department
Seventh Consecutive Year:
- American Roller Bearing Co., Heat Treat/Quality Control Department
- Town of Valdese, Fire Department
Eighth Consecutive Year:
- American Roller Bearing Co., Shipping/Assembly Department
- Chandler Concrete Co., Blowing Rock Plant No. 502
- City of Morganton, Community House and Mainstreet Office
- City of Morganton, Development and Design
- McDowell County, Emergency Management/911
Ninth Consecutive Year:
- City of Morganton, Administrative Departments
- Watauga Opportunities Inc.
11th Consecutive Year:
- American Roller Bearing Co., Administrative Department
- Bernhardt Furniture Co., Corporate Office
- Town of Valdese, Community Affairs Department
15th Consecutive Year:
- R.H. Loven Co., Pineola Plant
19th Consecutive Year:
- Chandler Concrete Co., Jefferson Plant No. 504
- Chandler Concrete Co., No. 505
34th Consecutive Year:
- Town of Valdese, Administrative Department
For more information on the Safety Awards Program, contact 919-707-7855 or meredith.watson@labor.nc.gov.