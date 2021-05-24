Local businesses react to mandate relaxation

After more than a year of restrictions, Burke County businesses are adjusting to Executive Order 215, which was released by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
Small businesses took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic due to mask requirements, social distancing and not being able to open to full capacity. Not all businesses survived the shutdown, but the ones that did are trying to adjust to the new normal.
Executive Order 215 is the beginning of the reopening of businesses and North Carolina as a whole. The order lifted all mandatory and capacity limits, all social distancing requirements and the mandatory mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings, excluding public transportation, childcare facilities, schools, prisons and certain public health settings, according to an executive order summary description from nc.gov.
Burke County’s local businesses responded to this new order and how it is affecting them.
Amanda Dowell, owner of Toasted and Rolled, is one of those business owners.
“So basically, we’ll be able to put all of our tables and chairs back out, because what we did was just take our tables and chairs out that were not six feet away,” Dowell said.
Dowell is excited to be open at full capacity and is ready to serve customers.
“We’re doing great,” Dowell said. “We finally got plenty of employees and plenty of health and we’re open five days a week now. We’re open Tuesday through Saturday right now. Tuesday through Friday from 3-8 p.m. and then we’re open on Saturdays from 12:45-8 p.m.”
Another local business owner who is excited, yet cautious about the new order is Billy Pyatt, co-owner of Catawba Brewing Co.
“Well I think the first thing is cautious optimism,” Pyatt said. “We’ve been looking for some normal for over a year now and I know everyone has been trying.
“Everyone I know in my industry and restaurants, bars, we’ve been trying to do exactly the right things to survive COVID. Whether that’s, you know, social distancing, whether it’s masks, whether it’s flashcards above a bar or vaccines when they became available.”
Pyatt wanted to ensure his staff and the people that play a role in his business were comfortable with the changes before immediately implementing them to his business.
“We’ve been very supportive of everyone’s ability to go out and do the right things,” Pyatt said. “I think what we’re seeing from the CDC is the efforts that we’ve all done as a nation, really certainly locally, in Morganton. That’s pretty doggone cool that’s the first step back to normal.
“We have seen an almost immediate, maybe sigh of relief from the markets, from consumers, and that’s wonderful, but we also wanted to make sure that our people, our employees, our servers and our salespeople were comfortable with what’s going on.”
Pyatt has allowed his employees to do what they’re most comfortable with when it comes to lifting their safety guidelines.
“We make sure our guys are comfortable and 99% of our people are vaccinated and we’re very lucky,” Pyatt said. “Most everyone feels great about it, to the point that they’ve taken down the flashcards and we’ve gone back to almost 100% capacity.”
Other business owners have had to take a different approach to their businesses that involve young children who are unable to be vaccinated.
Angela Shores, owner and bookseller at Adventure Bound Books, said she has adjusted to the new order in a way that best suits her business.
“The community has continued to be supportive,” Shores said. “I am still requiring masks in my store. We are also a children’s bookstore and at any moment I could have young shoppers in here that are below the vaccination age or families that are choosing not yet to get vaccinated. So for me, it’s because I don’t know.”
Many business owners like Shores used the pandemic to create online shopping opportunities for their customers.
“Following late March of 2020, I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen with the bookstore,” Shores said. “We did launch the e-commerce site and the community just consistently showed up for us and supported us through online orders.
“When we reopened the doors late last summer to let shoppers back in, even on a limited basis, the community just continued to show up for us and support us.”
Tauni Giaque, manager of The Venue at Carbon City, feels fortunate to have steady business after opening the venue with her family at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s taken less tweaking,” Giaque said. “They can have everyone inside now instead of having to split up the party. Less of the brides feel the need to wear a mask down the aisle or to require guests to do that, but some of them still are.
“I would say it really does boil down to the stress factor on our part … It’s definitely taken a lot of stress away from a lot of our brides.”
Even though the mandate has allowed businesses to reopen to full capacity, some owners are suffering from lack of staff.
Gretchen Whisnant, co-owner of Blue 42, has adjusted her business to best help her staff and customers stay safe.
“We have noticed more people coming in now without masks,” Whisnant said. “Of course, during all this we’ve kind of left that to our customers. I did tell my staff now that the mandate is lifted that they can choose whether to wear the mask or not. I did encourage them if they’re not vaccinated, to keep wearing those masks.”
Whisnant is grateful for the business she is receiving now that the mandate has been lifted for social distancing, but she is in desperate need of staff.
“I have not noticed a change in business, we have been pretty busy for the last couple months,” Whisnant said. “Staffing is a huge challenge right now, a huge challenge, especially for the kitchen staff. I have a pretty solid front of the house staff, the kitchen staff is a challenge.
“There have been times that we’ve had to think about closing a day or two during the week just because we don’t have enough staff to staff every day … I have talked to other restaurant owners in our area, not just our area but out of state in our surrounding counties and it is the biggest challenge for all of us right now.”
Many business owners are desperate for staff members in order to stay open throughout the remainder of COVID-19 and beyond.
Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, believes the way for these businesses to thrive after surviving COVID-19 is to help them find staff.
“Well, as people get more comfortable with going out in the public and getting people getting vaccinated business has picked up and we’ve had lots of businesses talk about how they have picked up, especially in the last week,” Stephenson said. “However, you know, our businesses have struggled with growth and being able to open up with not having employees.
“So if we can get people back into work, that would help tremendously. Many of our companies are saying that they would love to open up at full capacity, they would love to work regular hours, but they can’t because they can’t fill the positions that they have available.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.