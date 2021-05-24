Local businesses react to mandate relaxation

“Following late March of 2020, I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen with the bookstore,” Shores said. “We did launch the e-commerce site and the community just consistently showed up for us and supported us through online orders.

“When we reopened the doors late last summer to let shoppers back in, even on a limited basis, the community just continued to show up for us and support us.”

Tauni Giaque, manager of The Venue at Carbon City, feels fortunate to have steady business after opening the venue with her family at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s taken less tweaking,” Giaque said. “They can have everyone inside now instead of having to split up the party. Less of the brides feel the need to wear a mask down the aisle or to require guests to do that, but some of them still are.

“I would say it really does boil down to the stress factor on our part … It’s definitely taken a lot of stress away from a lot of our brides.”

Even though the mandate has allowed businesses to reopen to full capacity, some owners are suffering from lack of staff.

Gretchen Whisnant, co-owner of Blue 42, has adjusted her business to best help her staff and customers stay safe.