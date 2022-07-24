Local businesses recognized for serving community

The Morganton Downtown Development Association is celebrating three local businesses for their exemplary service to the community.

MDDA recently held its annual Downtown Distinguished Awards, according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton. The organization asked people to vote for their favorite downtown Morganton businesses in the following three categories:

Picture Perfect – recognizing an MDDA member that creates an attractive, inviting and vibrant presence in the community with unique storefronts, seasonal themes and welcoming views to visitors.

With the Cherry on Top – recognizing an MDDA member that provides excellent customer service

Breath of Fresh Air – recognizing an MDDA member that has offered an event or program which enhances the quality of life for participants and contributes to the vitality of downtown.

The winners of this year’s awards are:

Picture Perfect: Merrill Mischief

With the Cherry on Top: Modern Medical Aesthetics and Wellness

Breath of Fresh Air: Bigfoot Climbing Gym

Merrill Mischief is a retail store located at 105 E. Union St. specializing in Christmas decorations, according to a previous News Herald article. Owners Craig and Sarah Merrill also sell a variety of confections, including their Grandma Kate’s fudge, made fresh onsite.

“Merrill Mischief has wowed downtown Morganton with their always delicious candy-coated windows,” Goodfellow said. “They are attractive, inviting, always season inspired and extremely unique. I once saw Nerd candy boxes riding on a Ferris wheel. I imagine Craig and Sarah’s sweet displays would even impress the likes of Willy Wonka!”

The store, named after the couple’s Etsy shop, opened last summer. Craig said they decorate their front windows and store displays to create a fun experience for visitors.

“It means a lot to us that the people voted for us,” Sarah said. “We work a lot on our windows, so we were pretty excited that people are noticing them.”

Modern Medical Aesthetics and Wellness opened last year at 116 S. Sterling St. The clinic, run by Dr. Kris Pyles-Sweet, DMSc, PA-C, offers a wide variety of services to help people feel and look better, according to its website. Procedures include vitamin injections, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, micro-needling, neuromodulators and skin tightening. The practice also offers general internal medicine care and prescription refills.

“Modern Medical is serious about the happiness of their customers, treating their clientele like VIPs in a calm and relaxing environment,” Goodfellow said. “They are kindhearted and provide excellent customer service.”

Bigfoot Climbing Gym, which opened in February of 2020 at 212 Avery Ave., provides a variety of fun indoor rock climbing experiences in a 10,000-square-foot space, according to a previous News Herald article.

“Bigfoot Climbing Gym brought the joy and excitement of climbing to downtown Morganton,” Goodfellow said. “They are constantly engaging our community with new classes and programs, which help promote a healthier lifestyle to all ages. They are big on contributing to the vitality of downtown.”

Owners Julie and Shane Cross offer adult rock climbing leagues, rock climbing clinics, youth climbing teams and personal training for individuals.

“We are so excited to win the “Breath of Fresh Air” here at Bigfoot Climbing Gym,” Julie Cross said. “We love Morganton, and we thank you so much.”

The MDDA also recognized longtime Morganton businessman Jerry T. Norvell Jr. with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Jerry was surprised by his family and friends, as he did not know that he was this year’s recipient until his name was called out in Linda Knollmeyer’s (president of MDDA) speech,” Goodfellow said.

Norvell has developed numerous apartment complexes, retail centers and office buildings in the area, as well as the downtown movie theater, Marquee Cinemas, during his career, according to his biography.

“Jerry is a huge supporter of new businesses, sponsors many local events and organizations, including the Courthouse Square renovation, and has always been supportive of the Main Street Office,” Goodfellow said. “Jerry was integral in the original Downtown Master Plan process and helped from the very beginning, which was transformational to downtown.”

He is a trustee of the Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, past chair of the Morganton Recreation Foundation, past director of Burke County Chamber of Commerce, past chair of the Western Piedmont Community College Foundation, an original member of Grace Hospital Foundation, campaign chair and past president of Burke County United Way and past board member of the Piedmont Council of Boy Scouts. He helped found the Board of Realtors in Burke County and was named Man of the Year for 2011 by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

“(I) had no idea I was getting an award,” Norvell said. “I thought my grandson, Tal Stephanides, was getting an award for renovating the King Street Apartments. I have loved working with the Downtown committee and seeing Morganton’s downtown become what it is today – a wonderful place to work and live!”