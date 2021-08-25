Local cancer survivor raises money for organization

Norvell wants to bring more awareness about this disease and how it effects many people today. She became involved with the LLS to help raise money and awareness about the organization that helped save her life.

Norvell is excited to participate in the Light the Night walk for the LLS. She feels proud to walk as a survivor and raise money to help those battling blood cancers as well.

“I’m excited just because I want to make people aware of leukemia,” Norvell said. “It was a tough year to go through, basically five months of chemo, and then to get through the stem cell transplant. So I’m just excited to do the celebration and be a survivor. To have my family and friends come, because I had an amazing support group with friends and family.

“I wasn’t allowed to have any visitors the whole time because of COVID, which was really hard. So some of my friends figured out how to come to a window near my room and I could actually see them. They brought signs and it was really cool … I’m just excited to kind of make people aware and to raise as much money as I can to help other people.”

Norvell advises everyone to pay attention to their bodies. She encourages those who feel something is off with their body, to go and have it checked out. She would rather people be safe than sorry.