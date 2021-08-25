Local cancer survivor raises money for organization

A Burke County woman is raising money for a cancer research organization after surviving the disease herself.
Libby Norvell, a former Burke County Public Schools teacher and a leukemia survivor, is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a volunteer health organization dedicated to defeating blood cancer.
Norvell will be walking in the “Light the Night” walk, which will be held by the LLS on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park, located at 300 S. Church St. in Charlotte.
Norvell is a former BCPS special education teacher and she had just began her retirement when she found out she had Leukemia.
“About a year ago to the day, well Aug. 10, 2020, so last year,” Norvell said. “I had just retired from teaching in June, been a special education teacher for 30 years. I’ve been at Glen Alpine, Oak Hill, I’ve been at Liberty, Patton, Mountain View, so lots of places. I was all excited, you know, didn’t have to start school. Well end of August, I noticed I was a little tired and I thought, well it’s really hot. I really didn’t think much of it.
“I live right across the road from the public library. I walked across the street, got home and felt like I had ran a marathon and that’s when I was like something is wrong. So I called my doctor, they did some blood work. My white blood cell count was through the roof and they said, well let’s do this again on Friday and by Sunday, they were telling me I needed to go check into the hospital in Charlotte because they thought I had leukemia.”
Norvell was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She was shocked by her diagnosis because there were no symptoms of being ill other than fatigue. The first time she was checked in at the Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, Norvell spent 23 days in the hospital.
She was required to go back each month for a week at a time to receive chemotherapy treatments. She persevered as she awaited her necessary stem cell transplant that was performed last November.
Norvell has a special bond with her stem cell donor and is thankful she had someone willing to help save her life.
“My daughter was my donor,” Norvell said. “She’s 22, so basically she saved my life. My daughter is just is amazing. She was in her senior year of college. She came home, I think in October, and that’s when we kind of decided she would be my donor. So she didn’t go back to school for that last part of her fall semester. She gave up two months of her fall semester and stayed home because my doctor was like, if she gets sick, we can’t do this ... so she stayed home.
“She had to go through shots and the actual stem cell donation. She had to sit in a hospital bed for around seven hours and just let this stuff run through her. I mean she literally saved my life. I can’t even say enough, you know how brave she was and just to do that for me.”
Norvell wants to bring more awareness about this disease and how it effects many people today. She became involved with the LLS to help raise money and awareness about the organization that helped save her life.
Norvell is excited to participate in the Light the Night walk for the LLS. She feels proud to walk as a survivor and raise money to help those battling blood cancers as well.
“I’m excited just because I want to make people aware of leukemia,” Norvell said. “It was a tough year to go through, basically five months of chemo, and then to get through the stem cell transplant. So I’m just excited to do the celebration and be a survivor. To have my family and friends come, because I had an amazing support group with friends and family.
“I wasn’t allowed to have any visitors the whole time because of COVID, which was really hard. So some of my friends figured out how to come to a window near my room and I could actually see them. They brought signs and it was really cool … I’m just excited to kind of make people aware and to raise as much money as I can to help other people.”
Norvell advises everyone to pay attention to their bodies. She encourages those who feel something is off with their body, to go and have it checked out. She would rather people be safe than sorry.
So far, Norvell has raised $2,675 of her $20,000 goal. She will continue to fundraise up until the walk.
The name of her fundraising team is Libby Strong. Those looking to donate to her team can find her donation page on the LLS Light the Night webpage and type Libby Strong under the team name tab.
Norvell is also taking donation by mail to put toward her donation team. Money can be sent to 103 N. Sterling St. in Morganton. Checks must be made out to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
For more information about the LLS Light the Night walk, visit light the night.org.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.