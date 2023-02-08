Two Burke County private schools and a public charter school are gearing up for open enrollment periods for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

New Dimensions

Open enrollment at New Dimensions Charter School began Jan. 2 and will run through Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m. Applications for the upcoming year are posted on the school’s website and available at the school office.

As a North Carolina Charter School, New Dimensions is prohibited from discriminating in its enrollment process, so all student applicants will be accepted. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of available spaces in a particular grade level, a lottery will be held on Friday, March 31, to determine admission eligibility. Students not chosen in the lottery will be placed on a wait list for their grade.

School Principal Misty Dillingham said she believes the rigorous education, small class sizes and collaborative, family focused approach makes New Dimensions the right choice for many families.

“Small class sizes, flexibility in curriculum, and putting students first sets us aside from other schools,” she said. “At New Dimensions, we believe that every student can learn. We meet students where they are and provide them with a rigorous educational experience.”

She also pointed to the variety of electives and educational opportunities available at New Dimensions.

“We offer a variety of electives for K-5 including STEM, Spanish, music, art, and PE,” she said. “Middle Schoolers get to choose from a variety of electives. Some of these electives include: STEM, Spanish culture, chorus, band, visual arts, health occupations, pre-BLET, coding, home economics, theater, dance, creative writing and life skills.”

She also said the school offers a program called Flex Friday where various community leaders come to the school, make presentations and interact with middle school students.

Christ Classical Academy

Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College will begin its open enrollment period with two open houses on Thursday, Feb. 9. The first will take place at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

Both open house events will feature a presentation from and Q&A with Head of School Robin Cannon followed by classroom tours and an opportunity to meet CCA faculty and staff members. The morning session will last approximately three hours and the evening session will last about two hours.

Applications will be open to all K-12 students until all the spaces for the 2023-24 school year are filled. Application requirements include:

School records from previously attended schools

Birth certificate and immunization records

Teacher recommendation

Principal or guidance counselor recommendation

Spiritual leader or personal recommendation

There is a non-refundable registration fee of $250 for full-time students and $175 for part-time students taking 1-3 classes.

Cannon said, a mix of its classical approach to education and religious considerations make CCA the right choice for many families. She said the benefits of a Christian classical approach to education became evident to many CCA parents during the pandemic.

“We did see an influx of people enrolling that seemed to be more interested in finding out if we were meeting in person and what our mask and vaccine requirements were than what our Christian values and rigorous academic curriculum involved,” she said. “As that year unfolded, we heard comments like, ‘I didn’t realize how much our family needed Christ Classical Academy.’”

For more information or to fill out an application, visit www.cca4god.org or call 828-719-4463.

Morganton Day School

Morganton Day School will begin its open enrollment period for the 2023-24 school year on March 15.

Enrollment is open to students and families who embrace the philosophical foundations of inquiry-based education, parental involvement and community service. In addition to the application, students will need to schedule a campus tour, submit transcript release forms, teacher recommendations and, in some cases, achievement test scores.

Head of School Melanie Mikusa said the International Baccalaureate curriculum is what sets Morganton Day School apart.

“It is very holistic, and it is very global in nature,” she said. “Especially as our world is becoming smaller and smaller, people need to have a global perspective; they need to not necessarily know what to think, but how to think, so we spend a lot of time helping students learn how to think, how to discover and how to make sense of information in the world around them.”

Mikusa said an inquiry-based approach is another important element to the MDS philosophy.

“It really requires children to be actively engaged,” she said. “They’re thinking and asking questions and they know that what they’re wondering about, they’re going to have an opportunity to address.”

For information on open enrollment at Morganton Day School, as well as information on admissions standards, tuition and fees, visit www.morgantondayschool.com/admissions. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee.

To schedule a tour of the school and meet with Mikusa, call 828-437-6782.