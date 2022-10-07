Local charter school ranks high in the state

A local charter school ranked among the best in Western North Carolina according to state accountability reports released Sept. 1.

New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton ranked in the top 20% of all North Carolina charter schools in both reading and math proficiency, according to the 2021-22 state testing data.

According to the report, New Dimensions students ranked 14th out of 77 North Carolina K-8 charter schools in overall student performance. Performance scores measure the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students who achieved proficiency on state math, reading and science tests at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Closer to home, the numbers looked even better compared with other schools in Western North Carolina. Among the 29 K-8 charter schools in the state’s three westernmost districts, New Dimensions placed fourth in overall proficiency. This three-district area covers the Charlotte Metro area and every North Carolina county west of Interstate 77.

“We’re definitely pleased with that, but we’re not satisfied. We want to be an A,” said School Director David Burleson.

Overall New Dimensions earned a B on the state’s school report cards joining Drexel Elementary and Heritage Middle schools as the only Burke County schools serving kindergarten through eighth-grade students to earn that distinction. Less than 6% of North Carolina schools earned a letter grade of A.

Burleson attributed much of the school’s success to its ability to remain flexible during the pandemic-related shutdowns and challenges of 2020 and 2021.

“Being out of school hurt everyone,” Burleson said. “We were fortunate to be able to get back to operation a little quicker, which I think helps. There’s nothing better than face-to-face instruction.”

He said the school’s smaller size and lower teacher-student ratio helped them to avoid some of the shutdowns area public schools faced.

“We were fortunate,” Burleson said. “Big school systems are hard to turn and change from one mode of instruction to the next. We were able to do that a little quicker and I think that helped us. We were also able, because of the size of our classrooms -- we’ve got large classrooms -- and with reduced class-size, we were able to get our students back in school and meet the CDC guidelines for spacing at that time.”

While student proficiency at New Dimensions remained high throughout the pandemic, the school’s growth numbers were closer to state averages. New Dimensions did make expected growth in all areas, but fell short of the growth seen by some other schools in Burke County and across the state as they rebounded from learning loss experienced during the pandemic. North Carolina considers both student proficiency and growth when assigning letter grades.

“Thankfully, we did not have to take the big dive, and so we didn’t have as much room to grow,” Burleson said. “We met growth in every area.”

While Burleson is committed to working to make New Dimensions an “A-school,” he’s not worried about the school’s growth numbers.

“You don’t want to drop to go back up,” he said. “Staying high is where you want to be.”

In one other bright spot in the report, New Dimensions has erased the achievement gap between students who come from economically disadvantaged families and those from families who are not economically disadvantaged.

At New Dimensions, proficiency levels among the two groups were virtually identical in 2021-22. Statewide, the difference in proficiency levels between the two groups was more than 27%.

“It has a lot to do with the flexibility Charter schools have with funding,” Burleson said. “We’re able to use it where it’s needed and we’ve been able to put money into people."

Burleson said this has allowed the school to bring in more teacher assistants, lower student-teacher ratio and better target the students who most need the help.

“We’ve seen students who had those gaps have been able to close those gaps because of individualized instruction. To me, that’s made all the difference in the world,” he said.

New Dimensions is a public charter school authorized by the State Board of Education and operated by an independent nonprofit board of directors.