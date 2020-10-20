Local choir to present virtual concert

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences through a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group, made up of 110 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties, is well-known throughout North Carolina for its annual Christmas concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the N.C. Symphony, a concert at Lincoln Center in New York, and a trip that included concerts in London, Portsmouth, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland. The 2003 Christmas concert was broadcast live statewide over UNC-TV and has been rebroadcast on several occasions. In May 2010, the choral society was honored to be part of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina. It traveled in January 2013 to Carnegie Hall in New York City to perform “A Great and Glorious Victory” by British composer-conductor Jonathon Willcocks and returned there in January 2014 for the world premiere of a work commissioned in honor of its 35th anniversary, “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest, a noted composer, pianist, and music editor. In April 2019, it completed a European concert tour performing in Vienna, Prague and the Czech Republic.