Local choir to present virtual concert

The Hickory Choral Society will use music to promote unity with a virtual fall concert.
“Togetherness is hard to come by these days,” said Lu Griffin, publicity chair for the ensemble. “We are physically isolated in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, ideological conflict is spreading through our families, community and nation.
"In response, and joined by area high school choral students, the Catawba Valley Community College Chorus, Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus and the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir, the Hickory Choral Society will present ‘Stand Together,’ a virtual choir concert. This concert offers something for everyone.”
The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday. The choral society will perform a variety of music rehearsed and recorded while physically distant, including an arrangement of the hymn “How Can I Keep From Singing?” and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s “Sicut Cervus.” The concert will conclude with “Love Is Love Is Love” by Abbie Betinis and “Undivided” by Karen Marrolli, selections that will feature a mass choir of nearly 250 singers from all of the groups.
The singers drew inspiration from the lyrics of “Undivided,” which include the following:
“And when the world exalts derision,
“We can choose to lift each other high.
“And undivided we will stand,
“Stand together, hand in hand.”
To watch the concert, visit hickorychoralsociety.org and click on the blue “YouTube channel” link at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences through a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group, made up of 110 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties, is well-known throughout North Carolina for its annual Christmas concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the N.C. Symphony, a concert at Lincoln Center in New York, and a trip that included concerts in London, Portsmouth, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland. The 2003 Christmas concert was broadcast live statewide over UNC-TV and has been rebroadcast on several occasions. In May 2010, the choral society was honored to be part of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina. It traveled in January 2013 to Carnegie Hall in New York City to perform “A Great and Glorious Victory” by British composer-conductor Jonathon Willcocks and returned there in January 2014 for the world premiere of a work commissioned in honor of its 35th anniversary, “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest, a noted composer, pianist, and music editor. In April 2019, it completed a European concert tour performing in Vienna, Prague and the Czech Republic.
J. Don Coleman, the conductor who founded the choral society, retired after 42 years in 2019. Dr. Ryan Luhrs was named artistic director and conductor of the choir in 2020.
Corning Foundation and Focus Newspaper are sponsoring the concert. The choral society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
For membership and other information, visit hickorychoralsociety.org or call the choral society's office at 828-322-2210.
