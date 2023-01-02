Local church brings prom for people with special needs to Morganton

Night to Shine in 2019 was not the first time 24-year-old Hailey Clarke had been to a dance, but it was the first time she was crowned queen.

“My favorite part was the crown,” she said. "I felt like a princess."

“Everyone receives a crown,” said Tracy Whitley, who is organizing the first ever Night to Shine event in Burke County next month. “That's one of the things that sets it apart, everyone is a king or a queen.”

First launched in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation and now held in more than 700 communities in every U.S. state and on six continents, Night to Shine is a prom designed specifically for people with special needs, complete with limousine rides, karaoke, dancing, professional photo shoots, a red-carpet arrival experience, a professionally catered meal and more. In 2023, Grace Baptist Church will sponsor the first ever Night to Shine's in Burke County.

With the event coming to Morganton, Hailey is now excited she and her friends from her day program and her special needs Girl Scout troop will be able to experience prom together.

Whitley said the idea behind the event is all about giving people who were not able to attend their high school prom the opportunity to experience an event specifically designed to make them feel like they belong. For Hailey’s mother, Amy Clarke, this focus on belonging is the aspect of the event she appreciates most.

"There’s not a lot of activities (people with special needs) can do and what they can do is limited,” she said. “Night to Shine is a perfect opportunity for them because everybody is all the same. They all have a good time together, they’re not being pinpointed or looked at differently.”

Whitley has volunteered at Night to Shine since it was first held in McDowell County and experiencing the excitement and seeing the joy on the faces of the participants motivated her to keep coming back and begin working to bring the event to Burke County.

According to Whitley, making that happen is going to take a groundswell of local support and volunteerism. She said Night to Shine usually requires at least two volunteers for every guest and she anticipates needing more than 100 volunteers for its debut in Morganton.

“You have to have a buddy for each guest,” she said. “But then you also have to have volunteers covering the food, covering the respite area, parking cars, coat check, check-in … when you look at the details, there’s a lot of people you have to have.”

She said it's all necessary because each Night to Shine event has to coordinate to the foundation's strict standards.

“You have to have certain things at the prom; you can’t stray from certain things,” Whitley said. “We’re required to have the limousine, we’re required to have a law enforcement officer on site, EMT on site, we are required to have a catered meal, professional photographer, professional videographer that way they get the best of the best.”

Whitley said this commitment to quality is also what makes the event so special.

“They want to make sure we give them the best of the best,” Whitley said. “They enter in on a red carpet surrounded by paparazzi cheering them on, which is something I didn’t get with my prom.”

Whitley said there also will be a sensory room for guests and a respite room to give caregivers an evening off.

“That’s a big thing if you’re the parent of a special needs child,” Clarke said. “It’s a blessing from God, but it’s a continuous 365-day thing. They're taken care of at the dance because they have a buddy with them.”

While Hailey and her friends dance the night away, their parents can enjoy a meal, some down time and the opportunity to connect with other caregivers in the respite room.

Whitley already has a solid volunteer base developed from members at Grace Baptist Church and through contacts in the community, but she said she still needs more help. She also is looking for community members and local businesses willing to donate services to the event to help make it a success.

Night to Shine will take place Friday, Feb. 10 at the Collet Street Recreation Center in downtown Morganton.

For more information about the event, to register a participant, become a volunteer or donate services to the event, email Whitley at n2sgbcmorganton@gmail.com or visit shorturl.at/fopu4.

Whitley said volunteers will need to sign up in time for a mandatory volunteer meeting on Jan. 8. There is no registration deadline for guests but signing up in advance helps Whitley and her team plan ahead.

Night to Shine is a free event and is open to any person 14 or older with any kind of special physical or cognitive needs.