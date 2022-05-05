Local church holds second annual community festival

DREXEL — A Drexel Church is planning a community festival as part of its mission to connect with its neighbors.

Last June, Christ United Methodist Church held its inaugural community festival in the church parking lot as the next step in its strategy to bring people together. This year, according to church leaders, the festival will be back on May 14 and bigger than ever.

“We learned a lot last year,” said David Coffin, a member of the ImagineHub Team that organizes the festival for Christ United Methodist Church.

According to Coffin, the biggest lesson the team learned last year was the importance of a backup plan. The Rev. Cindy Wechter, the church’s pastor, said the turnout was good last year, but the rainy weather was less than ideal. This year, the team is planning for an indoor option if the weather is uncooperative again.

This year, the festival will feature the Hot Shots and Lucky Dogs food trucks, vendors, a silent auction, door prizes, live music, a community yard sale and an adoption station run by Burke County Animal Services. One of the key features of the event will be the hobby interest stations run by church members. According to Wechter, the idea behind the interest stations is to bring people together around shared interests such as sewing, quilting, beekeeping, health and fitness and other hobbies.

Wechter said as a result of last year’s festival, there is a free sewing class that meets weekly in the church. She hopes to see more classes come out of this year’s festival.

“The main thing at the festival is that we want to gather people around common interests and then whatever people are interested in, we’ll get contact information and offer classes or events or dinners or whatever that has to do with whatever that has to do with the things people are most interested in,” she said.

The festival is only one part of the church’s ongoing strategy to connect with its neighbors.

“We have 11.5 acres here and we want to share our buildings and our property with our community,” Wechter said. “This is not an attempt to just get people to come to church, it’s an attempt to reach out to our community and make connections and give people worthwhile things that connect people together.”

Wechter said participating in the ImaginHub program has been an eye-opening experience that has challenged her and her members to reinvent the relationship they have with the surrounding community. ImagineHub is a faith-based organization dedicated that help churches repurpose facilities and train leaders to maximize their impact on the community.

At Christ United Methodist, the ImagineHub team has spent the past year building a walking trail, a memorial pet garden and a multi-purpose building that will be available to anyone in the community on church grounds. Wechter said the team also is developing plans for a veteran’s memorial and recently has started a community creative arts initiative.

“We had a choir, but when COVID happened, the choir shut down, so we had to be innovative,” she said. “We invite people from the community to come, they don’t have to go to this church.”

Wechter said these are just a few of the ways her church will continue to adapt in the future to meet the changing needs of the community.

“Our community is changing, and the church hasn’t,” she said. “So, we want to get out there and find out who our community is and build friendships and relationships without an ulterior motive.”

As a pastor, Wechter believes she is called, not just to the church but also to the surrounding community.

“In the United Methodist Church, when we’re appointed to churches, we’re also appointed to the community,” she said. “I am as appointed to the condos (across the street) and all the people out there as I am to the church. The church just happens to pay my salary.”

The second annual Christ United Methodist Church Community Festival will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. For more information or to reserve a yard sale table, call the church at 828-433-1100. The festival is free and there is no charge for tables.