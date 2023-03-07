“Symbols of the South,” a symposium presented in early 2020 and interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton this week.

Featuring Cameron Lippard, Appalachian State University professor and sociology department chair, the series explores the various ways in which Confederate flags, statues and other symbols are understood and interpreted. Lippard’s presentation on Thursday will have a special emphasis on how these monuments and their various interpretations impact Burke County, according to The Rev. Kevin Frederick, the former Pastor of Waldensian Presbyterian Church, who is helping to organize the event.

Frederick said the goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for education and open discussion around the topic.

“(The goal) is to further the dialogue,” he said. “I’ve been really clear in my mind that what we need to do in this community is to break down the polarization … and the way to do that is to have open discussion where we’re willing to ask hard questions of each other and address them without any kind of pejorative or condescending tone.”

To that end, the March 9 presentation will be followed by a roundtable discussion by a panel of community citizens two weeks later on March 23. It will be moderated by Lippard and will include members of diverse groups within the community.

“I have asked everyone from the NAACP to the Sons of Confederate Veterans if they would send a representative to participate on the panel,” Frederick said. “I even shared with them a list of about 10 questions, but I have not heard back from the SOCV.”

Frederick said two members of the organization were scheduled to participate in the original panel discussion planned for 2020, but he does not anticipate the group will send a representative this time.

Frederick said the symposium is not an attempt to remove Confederate monuments from Burke County. Instead, he hopes to foster discussion to bring community members together and help people on both sides of the debate begin to understand where the people on the other side are coming from.

“My hope is that we really learn each other’s points of view,” he said. “My hope is that the rigid positions on both ends of the spectrum will be, at least, better informed and the vast majority in between would say, ‘ok, we’ve heard this now. Here’s where we need to go, and this is what needs to happen.’”

However, Fredrick understands it is a tense issue and has reached out to the Morganton Department of Public Safety to provide security for the event. He also said protocols will be in place inside the event to prevent it from becoming overly contentious.

“I’m going to lay out, on Thursday night, some rules of engagement,” he said. “People can write questions … they can ask questions that way, but this isn’t going to be a venue in which we entertain heated arguments.”

Frederick said he is not anticipating any problems but wants to be prepared just in case.

“I have exercised a lot of prayer over this one and hope that it will not occur,” he said. “But we are prepared.”

These presentations are the continuation of a series of presentation which began at Western Piedmont Community College in early 2020 before being interrupted by COVID-19. Frederick said he believes these discussions are even more important now than they were three years ago because of the increasing polarization in Burke County and across the nation. He said in such a deeply polarized environment like this, it can be difficult to find common ground with those who don’t see things the same way you do.

“Another goal is to educate the community as to how different groups in the community perceive the statue and why it is an issue that raises starkly different responses,” he said. “It’s an object of fear for some individuals in this community.”

He said that fear is not limited to African Americans.

“I’ve heard some private conversations from Hmong and Hispanic citizens of this county,” he said. “(Some) know the symbolism behind that statue and are looking at it and saying, ‘is this county even open to me being here?’”

Frederick believes the only way to overcome these fears and differences is through open discussion and considering other points of view.

“We’re not going to be engaging in further polarization,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that’s not an outcome of this meeting.”

Instead, he hopes the outcome of the symposium is continued collaboration.

“We’re trying to build a coalition here that involves our area churches and area groups that are looking to move forward in a progressive way,” Frederick said.

The “Symbols of the South” symposium will take place Thursday, March 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton. The roundtable discussion will take place Thursday, March 23, at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton. Both events will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately an hour and a half. First Presbyterian Church is located at 100 Silver Creek Road in Morganton. Both events are free and open to the public.