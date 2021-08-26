Local church to host unity community forum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will host different law enforcement officers including Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant, Tony Godwin, town of Apex interim chief of police, Tony Lowdermilk, chief and director of Morganton Public Safety, and W.A. Happoldt of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. Godwin will also serve as the moderator for the forum.

Radcliff wants to ensure the event goes as peacefully and respectfully as possible. He wants everyone to respect others while they are speaking and make sure everyone has the opportunity to voice their thoughts.

“I do think it's good to have that opportunity, as long as it's done out of love,” Radcliff said. “Love, respect and understanding … Like I shared with both the chief and the sheriff, it's a time to come and talk. It's a time of respect, love and understanding. We're on church property, it's not a time to beat up on the community or beat up on law enforcement.

"It's a time to come together for understanding and moving forward, because I think all of us would like to live in a community of peace.”

The forum will be set up as a drive-thru setting. Radcliff wants to ensure everyone is following COVID-19 protocols, so everyone will be asked to wear a mask when interacting with anyone outside of their vehicle.