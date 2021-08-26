Local church to host unity community forum

A local church and organization will host a forum this Saturday to spark conversation between local citizens and law enforcement officers.
The Burke County branch of the NAACP and Anthony Radcliff, Reverend of Willow Tree African Methodist Episcopal Church, will be hosting “A Conversation with Law Enforcement and the Community” this Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Willow Tree AME Church, located at 2502 Willow Tree Church Road in Morganton.
The goal of this event is to spark conversations between local law enforcement and members of the community.
Radcliff believes this forum will give the opportunity to build the relationships between local law enforcement and the community while building bridges and forming relationships. He wants everyone to have the opportunity to speak their truth in a productive setting.
After meeting the retired Chief of police for Cary, N.C., and hearing about the work he does within his community regarding building relationships with the community, Radcliff decided to open this opportunity up to his hometown.
“You know with all that's going on with law enforcement in the media, I just thought it was a time that the community and law enforcement can come together,” Radcliff said. "The sheriff as well as chief of police will be there and it's just a conversation on how we can move forward in unity and understanding and work together to build that community.”
The event will host different law enforcement officers including Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant, Tony Godwin, town of Apex interim chief of police, Tony Lowdermilk, chief and director of Morganton Public Safety, and W.A. Happoldt of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. Godwin will also serve as the moderator for the forum.
Radcliff wants to ensure the event goes as peacefully and respectfully as possible. He wants everyone to respect others while they are speaking and make sure everyone has the opportunity to voice their thoughts.
“I do think it's good to have that opportunity, as long as it's done out of love,” Radcliff said. “Love, respect and understanding … Like I shared with both the chief and the sheriff, it's a time to come and talk. It's a time of respect, love and understanding. We're on church property, it's not a time to beat up on the community or beat up on law enforcement.
"It's a time to come together for understanding and moving forward, because I think all of us would like to live in a community of peace.”
The forum will be set up as a drive-thru setting. Radcliff wants to ensure everyone is following COVID-19 protocols, so everyone will be asked to wear a mask when interacting with anyone outside of their vehicle.
Attendees will be able to write down their questions and they will be given to the moderator by people assisting with the event. Questions will be asked and answered throughout the forum.
The forum is free and open to the public. There will also be a musical appearance made by the group Eternity.
