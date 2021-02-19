Local church to proceed with fundraising effort

In spite of restrictions and concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one local church is moving forward with plans to rally community support around Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.
Faith Community Church in Valdese is going forward with its plans to host a modified version of its annual Souper Bowl for Hospice event, which has raised between $5,000 and $8,000 each year for Burke Hospice since the event began 11 years ago.
It had appeared that COVID-19 was going to cancel the 2021 event, said Kyle Canerday, Faith Community’s associate pastor of worship arts.
“We knew we wouldn’t be able to do that in-person event,” he said. “I was talking with Mark Stinson of Hospice, trying to think of what we might do. We thought we would get the word out and ask for the generosity of the community.”
Canerday said the church is working to get the word out through its Facebook page and website as well as Burke Hospice’s communication networks. In addition to the digital effort, Canerday has issued a challenge to churches in Burke County, asking each that is able to donate $500 to the Souper Bowl fund this month.
The Souper Bowl initially started with money from the church’s grace offering, Canerday said.
“Twelve percent of whatever is given in a week goes into this fund,” he said. “At the end of the month, our Outreach Committee distributes it to organizations throughout the community.”
Bigger plan
According to Canerday, the committee was planning to donate $500 to hospice when he approached its members with an idea.
“‘How would you like to give them $5,000?’ I said,” Canerday recalled. “They looked at me like I had two heads. I told them that my idea was to get potters to donate soup bowls, the church would provide food with the $500, we would charge 10 bucks a head and, hopefully, have 500 people come through.”
That is exactly what happened the first year. Since then, the church has expanded the event to include partnerships with Myra’s Restaurant, Ferris Insurance, and Walker-Mourglea pottery, which help cover expenses and provide the soup bowls for the event.
Those kinds of community partnerships are an essential component of Faith Community’s ministry, Canerday said.
“Our theme as a church is that we are a ‘go-and-do church,’” he said. “It comes from the end story of the Good Samaritan, when Jesus tells the people to go and do likewise.”
This informs him that churches ought to be more community-focused. Faith Community take this seriously, holding Service Project Sundays, where the church organizes various service projects for members to participate in instead of typical worship services, he said. The church also focuses the majority of its charitable giving toward local ministries and nonprofit agencies.
“As believers in Christ, it’s all of our jobs to do whatever we can to touch people’s lives,” he said. “That’s been highly dampened by a restrictive pandemic protocol. We’ve had a challenge to find ways to do things to help the community.”
Creative solution
For that reason, it was extremely important to Canerday to find a creative solution that allows the church to continue to support Burke Hospice this year in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Hospice is so vital to our community,” he said, pointing out that donations to it provide essential care to people who would otherwise not be able to afford it.
Canerday said that, as in past years, 100% of the money donated will go directly to Burke Hospice, since all expenses are covered by the church and its community partners.
In spite of this year's challenges, he hopes that individual donations and the church challenge will be able to raise at least $5,000 again as they have each year over the past decade.
“Hopefully, by keeping this alive in people’s minds we can resume the regular Souper Bowl in February of 2022,” Canerday said.
To donate to the Souper Bowl for Hospice or challenge your church or community organization to participate in the $500 challenge, visit burkehospice.org/donate. Event organizers ask that all donations be earmarked for the “Souper Bowl of Hospice” so they can keep track of the amount raised.