Local church to proceed with fundraising effort

“As believers in Christ, it’s all of our jobs to do whatever we can to touch people’s lives,” he said. “That’s been highly dampened by a restrictive pandemic protocol. We’ve had a challenge to find ways to do things to help the community.”

Creative solution

For that reason, it was extremely important to Canerday to find a creative solution that allows the church to continue to support Burke Hospice this year in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hospice is so vital to our community,” he said, pointing out that donations to it provide essential care to people who would otherwise not be able to afford it.

Canerday said that, as in past years, 100% of the money donated will go directly to Burke Hospice, since all expenses are covered by the church and its community partners.

In spite of this year's challenges, he hopes that individual donations and the church challenge will be able to raise at least $5,000 again as they have each year over the past decade.

“Hopefully, by keeping this alive in people’s minds we can resume the regular Souper Bowl in February of 2022,” Canerday said.

To donate to the Souper Bowl for Hospice or challenge your church or community organization to participate in the $500 challenge, visit burkehospice.org/donate. Event organizers ask that all donations be earmarked for the “Souper Bowl of Hospice” so they can keep track of the amount raised.