Local churches cross denominational lines to wipe out medical debt

Two local churches are working together, across denominational lines, with the goal of wiping out more than $1 million worth of medical debt.

Calvary Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton are partnering together with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit committed to “eradicating medical debt for pennies on the dollar.”

Calvary kicked off its part of the fundraising campaign Tuesday, March 1, with a goal of raising $3,000 in donations from church and community members before Easter. The church also has issued a matching challenge, promising to match up to $3,000 from the church’s Deutsche fund, the Rev. Paul Carlson, its pastor, said. So far, Calvary has eclipsed the goal by more that $2,000 and Carlson said he is working to increase the matching grant from the fund.

The Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal, said his congregation’s fundraising efforts will kick off Easter Sunday and run through the day of Pentecost, a day which traditionally marks the end of the Easter season. This year, Pentecost falls on Sunday, June 5.

Jolly said the church will be donating its entire Easter Sunday plate offering to the campaign as well as encouraging parishioners to contribute on their own through the campaign’s website.

Founded by two former debt collections executives, RIP uses donations to buy medical debt that has been bundled into portfolios. Usually, the debts are bought by collections agencies who then try to collect them. Instead, RIP forgives the debt and then notifies people across the nation that their medical debt has been wiped out.

According to RIP’s website, the strategy makes it easy for donors to make an impact, as the bundled debts are usually sold for just pennies on the dollar. That means that Grace Episcopal and Calvary's goal of raising $11,000 during Lent could effectively wipe out more than $1 million in medical debt.

Carlson and Jolly said they were drawn to the redemptive aspects of RIP, especially the fact that both founders were once debt collectors.

“It’s so biblical with the idea of the Year of Jubilee and the idea of forgiveness,” Carlson said. “It’s a great way to get outside of yourself and see the power of grace and forgiveness.”

Jolly said he was working with St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Morganton to start an RIP campaign in 2019, but the plan had to be abandoned when COVID-19 shut everything down in March. As the pandemic wore on, however, Jolly realized that a pandemic was the perfect time to bring the issue of medical debt out into the open.

“What better thing to do than to focus on forgiving medical debt in the midst of a pandemic, where people are having a lot of unexpected medical outcomes," he said.

Carlson said that around the same time that Jolly approached him about a joint campaign, he had several parishioners in his church present the idea to him, not knowing a campaign was already being planned.

“I said: ‘Hey, this is wonderful. We’re actually involved with Grace Episcopal, and we’re going to do this,” he said. “They said: ‘No, not going to. Let’s do this now.’ So, we got moving with their inspiration.”

For Carlson and Jolly, the campaign is perfectly tailored to match many of the underlying principles of the Lenten and Easter seasons.

“I thought that Lent would be a perfect time to do this as we give alms as a spiritual practice,” Carlson said.

Jolly said that Lent has historically been a season of repentance, renewal and generosity for Christians.

“Almsgiving is an ancient practice, especially during the Lenten season, to make us more mindful of the needs of others.” he said.

Jolly also said the campaign ties in with the Easter theme of resurrection.

“This is our way to practice resurrection,” Jolly said. “And this is also our way to advocate for a systemic change in the system.”

Carlson and Jolly agreed that health care and medical debt are critical issues that needs to be addressed by people of faith.

“We are in need of confession and forgiveness in this nation over medical debt,” Carleson said.

Jolly characterized the system as “broken” and “predatory,” adding that southern Appalachian counties like Burke often bear the worst of the debt crisis.

“The No. 1 cause of bankruptcy in the United States is medical debt,” he said. “It is something that affects people of all walks of life because it can happen so unexpectedly. Nobody plans to have a heart attack; nobody plans to go out and go home in an ambulance with a broken hip. But it happens.”

According to Carlson, while there is no bundled medical debt available for purchase in western North Carolina, RIP does allow the churches to personalize their campaign in other ways.

“As soon as we hand the money over, they will find the debt that needs to be forgiven,” he said. “RIP will the send us information as to where that medical debt was forgiven, and from what I was told, it would be quite specific.”

Jolly added that the families will be notified that the debt was forgiven as a part of their campaign.

“We won’t be given the family’s information because that is a health care violation, but they will know that our churches were the people who did the campaign,” he said.

To donate to RIP Medical Debt via the Calvary Lutheran and Grace Episcopal campaign, visit ripmedicaldebt.org/campaign/national-4. The campaign will remain open through June 5.

