DREXEL — Billing itself as “church, but not as you know it,” Messy Church is an intergenerational, nondenominational movement built around the values of creativity, hospitality and celebration. Now two local churches are bringing the international movement to Burke County, starting new ministries for members, neighbors or anyone else in the community interested in taking a fresh look at faith.

At Christ United Methodist Church in Drexel, church leaders have changed the name to Fiesta Church because of negative connotations around the word messy in the Spanish language. The concept, however, is the same as every other messy church in the world with one unique twist.

On the third Thursday of every month, around 30 people, a mix of church members and neighbors, gather in the fellowship hall of Christ United Methodist Church in Drexel for a meal. Following the meal is a unique church service designed to bring people of all ages together.

There is one difference at Christ United Methodist, though. The service is designed to bridge language and cultural gaps as well. As far as Christ UMC’s pastor, the Rev. Cindy Wechter, knows, it and one other Fiesta Church in California are the only ones doing the program in multiple languages.

“We do everything so that Spanish-speaking and English-speaking people can understand,” she said. “We do some things in Spanish, we do some things in both languages, like with the Lord’s Prayer, everybody says it together in their own language.”

She said sometimes there will be Spanish words spoken, but English words on the screen and other times it is the other way around and sometimes they use pictures to make sure everyone can understand.

In Morganton, at Salem United Methodist Church, leaders are seeing similar results at its Messy Church program that takes place on the first Monday of every month.

Pietro Magri, a Messy Church leader at Salem, said the creativity is what makes Messy Church special.

“We’ll set up four or five tables with different activities that are tied to a story that’s in the Bible,” he said. “After the activities, we have a little skit.”

He said there is also a celebration time with songs, videos and a short message that ties everything together. After the celebration time, everyone shares a meal together.

Salem’s pastor, the Rev. Norman Jones, first encountered the idea at a conference in February 2020. After two years of COVID-related delays, Salem finally launched its first Messy Church services in August of last year. Jones sees it as an innovative way for the church to connect with kids and families.

“We were looking for ways to offer options for kids,” he said. “This seemed like a great way not just to focus on one demographic but bring everyone together and capitalize on their natural curiosity.”

While the program is not just for kids, Magri said it’s intended to be kid friendly.

“In many ways, a lot of people think of it as made for kids,” he said. “It’s geared with the idea to bring kids in and brings their parents in with them.”

Magri said he also loves how the program appeals to those who may not feel comfortable in a traditional church setting.

“It’s a kind of worship for people that have left the church or for whatever reason don’t feel comfortable at the church,” he said.

For Wechter, this appeal is exactly what makes Fiesta Church a perfect way to fulfill her vision for the church to make connections with its neighbors and transform into a hub of community activity.

And it’s not just the Thursday evening services. Wechter said her church also has begun to engage in what she calls “Messy Church extras.”

Fiesta Church pastor the Rev. Raymundo Villanueva and church member Bobby Hallyburton have started going to nearby Drexel Elementary School to mentor some of the Spanish speaking children there. On Sunday mornings, Villaneuva also teaches Spanish to church members interested in learning how to communicate with families Fiesta Church is bringing to Christ UMC.

Villanueva also leads a Bible study for employees at a nearby Mexican restaurant on Sunday mornings.

“I tell them, you can’t go to the church, so I bring the church to you,” he said.

“The Fiesta Church Service only happens once a month,” Wechter said. “But we have ministry going every week.”

Fiesta Church takes place on the third Thursday of each month at Christ United Methodist Church in, located at 2314 Starnes Road in Morganton.

Messy Church at Salem United Methodist Church happens the first Monday of each month at 5:45 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church is located at 1200 Salem Church Road in Morganton.