Local churches plan evening of prayer, praise on courthouse square

Two local churches are inviting the community to join them in taking advantage of the newly renovated courthouse square in Morganton for a night of prayer and praise.

Mount Home Baptist Church and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, both in Morganton, will host “Praise & Prayer on the Square” on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 7-8 p.m. The event will feature pastors from several local churches leading prayers for the city, county and nation as well as a combined choir that Mount Home Minister of Music John Conrad hopes will feature more than 100 voices.

“The purpose of it is to pray and to praise the Lord,” Conrad said. “We’ll have a song and a prayer and a song and prayer; we’ll alternate like that. We’ll also have some local pastors lead in prayer.”

He said the combined choir has six songs planned for the event and anyone is welcome to sing with the group.

“We basically said ‘Mount Home and Pleasant Ridge will throw the party, but everybody’s invited,’” he said.

For Conrad, the point of the evening is to give the faithful from various churches around the county an opportunity to come together and pray.

“Our purpose is to pray for our city and our county,” he said. “There is such a beautiful amphitheater right there on the courthouse square, it’s such a good place to come together.”

Conrad said the theme for the evening is based on 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

“Personal prayer is important, but this is more focused towards our city, our community and our nation,” he said. “We know that we have a lot of things that we can praise and thank the Lord for, but we also have a lot of things that we the Lord’s help in, so we’re hoping to come together in unity.”

For information on the event or joining the combined choir, call Mount Home Baptist Church at 828-437-0593. The event is rain or shine, but the rain-out location will be Mount Home Baptist at 2272 Mount Home Church Road, Morganton. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.