Burke County residents now have two opportunities to celebrate the big game by giving back to those in need.

The Souper Bowl of Caring has been a fixture in several downtown Morganton churches for more than 20 years, raising more than 4,000 pounds of food for people and families experiencing food insecurity last year.

A youth-led movement launched in 1990, The Souper Bowl of Caring has inspired young people to raised more than $175 million since then to help “tackle hunger.”

In Burke County, youth groups from First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and First Baptist will gather in the First Baptist Church parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 12, for a drive-thru food drive, trying to top last year’s effort. On the line is a friendly competition between groups with the winning church taking home the “Golden Trophy” and bragging rights for the next 12 months.

“First Presbyterian won this past year, but First Methodist and First Baptist are each determined to come out on top on Sunday afternoon,” said Abbigail Williams, director of worship and family ministries at First United Methodist Church. “This may seem like a silly competition to passersby, but to the teenagers from these three churches, the heat is on and a golden trophy is on the line.”

Williams said she hopes the event also raises awareness of the problem of hunger and food insecurity, especially considering reports showing food bank supplies nationwide are down significantly.

“It’s good to raise awareness,” she said. We’ve heard Second Harvest is not able to provide as much food as it has been before.”

All donations will go to Burke United Christian Ministries and checks should be made payable to BUCM.

Alice Horton, executive director of BUCM, said she is honored for BUCM to be the recipient of the donations.

“BUCM is honored to be the recipient of this yearly project especially now that food costs are rising and the needs seem to be growing,” she said. “Souper Bowl of Caring is a wonderful event spearheaded by local churches to support our food ministry.”

The three youth groups will be accepting donations of money or non-perishable goods Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.

In Western Burke County, a new group is joining the three Morganton downtown churches in their efforts to tackle hunger.

Honoring God Ministries is hosting a Souper Bowl of caring at 2492 N.C. 126 in Morganton (the former Grandview Baptist Church Gymnasium).

The Rev. Doug Cuthbertson said the event will feature food, games and fellowship and the price of admission is a donation of non-perishable food items. Participants are also encouraged to form teams to collect the most food items for the event.

All donations will support BUCM. For more information, call or text Gwenna Cuthbertson at 828-448-9630 or Carla Kincaid at 919-218-6772.