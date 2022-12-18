Local college signs agreement with private university

Western Piedmont Community College (WPCC) and North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of WPCC transfer to Wesleyan.

The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at Wesleyan following completion of their two-year degree at WPCC.

Leaders of both colleges signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 15. This new agreement adds WPCC to a list of over 40 other colleges and community colleges throughout North Carolina that have a transfer partnership with NCWU.

“Western Piedmont Community College is excited to partner with North Carolina Wesleyan University to provide opportunities for our graduates to transfer to NCWU and complete their bachelor’s degree,” WPCC President Dr. Joel Welch said. “Our partnership will make it easier for students to transfer and not lose credits. We look forward to seeing the success that our students will have at NCWU.”

The agreement will enhance and expand the educational opportunities of Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science graduates by offering WPCC graduates access to the benefits of the Wesleyan Works program, pre-admission advising, generous transfer credit and a clear definition of the transfer of courses from WPCC to NC Wesleyan. This MOU allows WPCC Associate in Applied Science students to transfer an additional 15 hours of general education credits for a total of 75 transfer credits.

"NC Wesleyan University values the mission of Western Piedmont Community College and is excited to support this mission by providing transfer pathways to WPCC graduates,” NCWU President Dr. Evan Duff said.

Students who graduate from WPCC and transfer under this agreement may select any of NC Wesleyan’s programs of study or may transfer to the college’s Adult and Professional Studies program, taking advantage of the Wesleyan Works program.

Wesleyan Works is a transfer program designed for community college students who plan to continue their education at NC Wesleyan. Students who participate in Wesleyan Works will have access to academic advising and financial aid counseling through NC Wesleyan, as well as access to events on the University’s main campus. The program is ideal for students who would like to attend NC Wesleyan’s evening or online programs.

All students who transfer to NC Wesleyan under the agreement are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and be in good academic standing. The agreement brings NC Wesleyan within the reach of WPCC students who may not have otherwise been able to attend the university.