Local community theater to present popular production

Prepare to do the time warp at the Old Colony Players production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the end of October.
Performances will be held at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater, located at 401 Church St. NW, Valdese, with the first performance set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, is excited to host members of the community for this production. She believes this production is going to be a unique rendition of the classic 1975 film.
“It’s based on the movie ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” Pruitt said. “It’s a science-fiction type of show and it does have some very explicit sexuality to it.”
The production’s cast varies in ages, genders and experience. It consists of long-time performers and new cast members making their performing debut. Open auditions were held for the production on Aug. 16 and 17.
“We always have open auditions and there are some very seasoned performers and they have been with Old Colony Players for a long time,” Pruitt said. “Then there are people like Brittany Bernard Berry who plays Magenta, it’s her first time on stage and she’s amazing.”
Due to the explicit nature of the production, no one under the age of 16 will be allowed into the theater without the consent of a parent or guardian.
Tickets will be $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for students, including college students who present a valid ID.
The Old Colony Players is also selling VIP tickets on the runway that goes to the audience. They’re $25 per person and there are only eight per show, Pruitt said.
The amphitheater is not covered, but the show will go on, rain or shine.
Everyone who attends the production will be encouraged to wear their masks and practice social distancing while in the amphitheater. Chairs will be provided, but attendees are allowed to bring their own chairs as well.
Pruitt is looking forward to the continual development of theater in Burke County through the Old Colony Players. She is thankful for the sponsors the organization has and how they have been able to keep theater alive in the area throughout the pandemic.
“Old Colony Players is Burke County’s community theater,” Pruitt said. “People think we’re just for Valdese but we serve Burke County and the greater area. Most of our actors are, honestly, outside of Burke County and we want to be open to everybody.
“We were one of the few theaters that were able to keep theater going during the pandemic because we have this amazing outdoor space right in the middle of the town of Valdese. So we were able to do it safely and that’s been really important to us.”
The theater’s next production will be the well-known Christmas classic, “Elf.” Auditions for “Elf” will be on Oct. 10 and 11 at the Old Rock School in Valdese.
For more information on the production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” or to purchase tickets, visit the Old Colony Players website at oldcolonyplayers.com or visit the Old Colony Players Facebook page.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.