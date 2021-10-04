Local community theater to present popular production

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets will be $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for students, including college students who present a valid ID.

The Old Colony Players is also selling VIP tickets on the runway that goes to the audience. They’re $25 per person and there are only eight per show, Pruitt said.

The amphitheater is not covered, but the show will go on, rain or shine.

Everyone who attends the production will be encouraged to wear their masks and practice social distancing while in the amphitheater. Chairs will be provided, but attendees are allowed to bring their own chairs as well.

Pruitt is looking forward to the continual development of theater in Burke County through the Old Colony Players. She is thankful for the sponsors the organization has and how they have been able to keep theater alive in the area throughout the pandemic.

“Old Colony Players is Burke County’s community theater,” Pruitt said. “People think we’re just for Valdese but we serve Burke County and the greater area. Most of our actors are, honestly, outside of Burke County and we want to be open to everybody.