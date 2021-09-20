Local community to host Halloween event

The Valdese community will host a night of sweets and treats in October to kick off the Halloween festivities.

The Town of Valdese will host its annual Treats in the Streets event on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the main streets of the town to welcome the autumn season.

A variety of participating businesses will be handing out candy and goodies for kids and families to enjoy. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their best costume to participate in the costume contest that will occur during the event.

Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town, encourages the community to come out to the event and enjoy the amenities on offer.

“This will be a community event that was created to give back to the children of the town,” Angi said. “We will have our participating local merchants that will pass out candy and kids will come on Main Street to participate in the costume contest with us as well ... This is also a great way to get the merchants involved.”

The event also will feature the Silver Sneaker Dancers, a local dance group, according to a post from the Town of Valdese website.