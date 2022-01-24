Local company debuts plant-based meals

A local company that produces packaged plant-based meals will bring its products to the community this week.
C2Life will debut its hand-crafted, plant-based meals for retail at Morganton’s Food Matters Market on Wednesday, and Brevard’s Food Matters Market on Saturday.
Both Food Matters Market locations will host day-long events, including free meal samples and a “Food is Medicine” information session hosted by Chasity Poteat Rice, founder of the women-owned organization she operates alongside her partner, Karen Teed. Rice will share the meaning behind her “live better, give better” philosophy and the movement being created when a meal is purchased.
“Our goal at C2Life is to build stronger, healthier communities, starting in the kitchen,” Rice said. “Our nutritious and delicious plant-based meals can help prevent chronic disease caused by poor nutrition. Additionally, for every meal purchased, C2Life will donate a meal to a nutritionally insecure person in need.”
Teed elaborated on the company’s mission.
“My passion for feeding and educating those in need of healthy nutrition is why I am here with Chasity and the C2Life team,” Teed said. “My past 30 years in the food industry has given me the opportunity to see how health starts at the end of the fork, and I am grateful to be able to create meals that can contribute to a healthier life for all.”
The schedule for the Morganton event is as follows, according to c2life.org/launch:
- 10-11 a.m.: Grocery store tour and food label reading demo led by Lindy Bannister, CEO of Food Matters Markets, and Charlie Rice of C2Life
Bannister and Rice will share insider tips and demonstrate how to read a food label so people can get “the best bang for your buck and goods for your gut.”
- 10:30 am to 3 p.m.: C2Life information table & free meal sample tasting
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch-N-Learn led by Dr. Brian Asbill, Plant-Powered Physician, C2Life
Enjoy a tasty black bean burger with roasted red pepper sauce from C2Life as Asbill shares the science of lifestyle medicine and how plant-based nutrition can arrest and reverse chronic disease.
- 3-4 p.m.: Plant-based snack demo led by Karen Teed, Plant Power Maker, C2Life
Teed will demonstrate how to make plant-based energy balls and a chickpea dish.
- 5:30-6 p.m.: Food Is Medicine information session, led by Chasity Poteat Rice, Plant Power Provider, C2Life
Rice will discuss C2Life's Food Is Medicine Program which will launch in February. Food Is Medicine is a medically supervised lifestyle medicine program that provides education, plant-based nutrition and support to participants who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease and are looking to improve their overall health. This evidence based program allows participants the opportunity to learn about scientifically proven lifestyle changes that may help prevent and reduce the risk factors for obesity, Type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.
All events are free to attend, but C2Life requires those interested in attending to register by visiting c2life.org/launch.
Rice explained that she was inspired to create healthy meals for the community by founding C2Life in 2018 after graduating from Mountain Area Health Education Center’s 12-week lifestyle medicine program in Asheville.
“Those 12-weeks were transformational for me,” Rice said. “It was the first time I began to understand the benefits of plant-based nutrition and the strong impact it has on fighting chronic disease. Like the old saying, you are what you eat, and the long-lasting impact of those daily choices has a profound impact on our overall health.
“Ironically, it was during this same time frame that I was touring a nonprofit preparing for a mass food distribution. Like most, I expected to see dried beans and rice (and) canned fruits and veggies. Instead, I saw heavily processed packaged foods high in salt and sugar with minimal nutrition. It was everything I was learning not to eat. So there I was, watching members of my community literally standing in line for groceries that I knew would only perpetuate hunger and aid the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity, and I wanted to change that.”
With the growing market and evidence supporting the health benefits of plant-based nutrition, C2Life’s plant-based meals are gluten-free, low sodium, hand-crafted with organic ingredients and produced in Morganton.
“After years of planning and development, we are grateful and excited to partner with Food Matters Markets,” Rice said. “Their leadership team has been instrumental in helping bring our project to life.”
Food Matters will offer C2Life meals in its frozen foods section and its “Grab and Go” deli area.
“We (Food Matters Markets) are thrilled to be working with Chasity and Karen on the launch of C2Life meals and are honored to be the first grocer to offer this heart driven mission product line,” said Lindy Bannister, CEO of Food Matters Markets. “We have watched this project grow from a concept to a reality. Please join us at both stores as we make these meals available to everyone who shops with us. When our customers purchase a C2Life meal, they are making a choice to help others as they help themselves to a healthy lifestyle.”