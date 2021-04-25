Local company leads the way in material recycling

The initial donations of socks will be re-purposed into a filling for dog beds, which will be available for purchase at Smartwool.com during this year’s holiday season, the company said.

Smartwool said although awareness around the importance of apparel circularity is growing with consumers, socks are one of the most thrown-away pieces of apparel. It said a recent Smartwool survey uncovered that while over 80% of respondents recycle their used clothing, they don’t engage the same way when it comes to socks as 46% are unaware of how to recycle them, resulting in 91% throwing away more than one pair of socks per year.

“Through our research, we realized that consumers want to be more sustainable and recycle their socks, but don’t currently have the resources to be a part of the solution,” said Alicia Chin, senior manager sustainability and social impact at Smartwool. “We are deeply invested in providing consumers with simple recycling solutions that make a difference towards a happier, healthier planet. While our goal is to reach total circularity across our product portfolio, there is obviously an urgent need for a recycling solution in the sock category, which is where we’re focusing our initial efforts.”

Turning waste back into a new yarn is creating a circular economy in the region, Chester said.