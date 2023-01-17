Local conservation group hosts multiple opportunities for service, education

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is in the middle of a full January featuring opportunities for education, camaraderie and service.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Foothills is asking for volunteers to help mark the boundary around The City Watershed of Lenoir. The land is a 558-acre tract under a conservation easement because it features important waterways, plants and wildlife habitat.

Foothills Conservancy monitors this land for natural occurrences such as erosion, mudslides or flooding, and also watched out for intentional violations of the easement including trash dumping, trespassing and hunting. Marking the boundaries clearly will help alert others to the significance of this land and hopefully deter them from committing any violations.

The project will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Training will be provided so no experience is necessary, but volunteers must be comfortable walking off trail on potentially steep terrain and be willing to work alone. Volunteers may be asked to carry flagging, signs, nails, hammers or paint and paint brushes. Lunch will not be provided, so volunteers should bring a light lunch.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Foothills will hold another workday, planting trees at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest. The park is a 652-acre plot of land located at 204 Avery Ave. in Morganton, and was acquired by Foothills Conservancy in 2020. After soliciting community feedback, the group has developed a master plan for the property. Part of that plan is to re-naturalize several areas that previously had been clear-cut.

The workday will begin at 10 a.m. and volunteers will meet at the parking lot at Oak Hill. From there, volunteers will hitch a short ride in the back of a work truck to the tree planting site.

Foothills staff will give a demonstration on how to plant trees, so no previous experience is necessary. Foothills will provide a variety of tools to volunteers, including buckets of soil, spades and rubber mallets.

The event will last until 2 p.m. and include a break for lunch and conversation at 1:30 p.m. There are no bathrooms on site.

On Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m., Foothills is sponsoring a reception for “The Meadow Project,” a one-year study of a three-acre field that previously had been damaged from overuse. The goal of the project is to document how nature “heals itself from damage that humans have done.”

The reception will be held at Fanjoy Labrenz Studio and Melissa Gibson Frame Gallery and a collection of photos called “Prints from the Meadow Project,” will be on display there through March 3. The studio and frame gallery is located at 215A 1st Ave. SW in Hickory.

On Tuesday, Foothills also hosted a workday to maintain and repair part of the new bike trail at Catawba Meadows Park. On Jan. 7, the group held a “Hike and Learn” event at the Rocky Ford Access to the Fonta Flora Trail. The group has another hiking event scheduled for March 10 to give community members a “sneak peek” at the new trails being built at Oak Hill Community Park.

Foothills Conservancy recommends the following for any of its outdoor events:

Close-toed shoes

A daypack

A Refillable water bottle

Dress in layers for warmth

A sense of adventure

For more information about Foothills Conservancy or these or any other upcoming events, call email info@foothillsconservancy.org or visit www.foothillsconservancy.org/eventslist.