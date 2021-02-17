Local conservationist wins award

Heile also volunteers her time as a board member for the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail and is a founding member of the Catawba River Wildlife Coalition, a new chapter with the N.C. Wildlife Federation focusing on the Catawba River in Burke and Caldwell counties. In fall 2018, she was appointed to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority by Gov. Roy Cooper and earned the Wildlife Volunteer of the Year Award. Heile serves on the Lakes Advisory Committee for the N.C. Habitat Enhancement Program, an initiative by Duke Energy to provide private recreational access — while maintaining habitat protection — in and around the Catawba-Wateree River.

“Beth is a tireless advocate for conservation and open space for public recreation,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of the conservancy. “We first partnered with Beth and the Friends of Valdese Rec several years ago during the effort to acquire Valdese Lakeside Park. Since that time, Beth has made a name for herself in the North Carolina conservation community due to her passion for land preservation and public trails, as well as her time spent volunteering hundreds of hours each year to ensure citizens of this region have green spaces and parks where they can play outside and enjoy nature. Through this work, she is part of Foothills Conservancy’s legacy of conservation, and I am proud to present her with this year’s Ruby Award.

“Beth Heile has dedicated considerable amounts of time and energy to conservation in Western North Carolina in the few short years that the conservancy has had the pleasure of calling her a friend. She is truly a conservation champion and the ultimate volunteer.”