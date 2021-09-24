Local couple leads growing Bible study group

A Lake James couple has taken a step of faith to bring a message of reconciliation and hope to their neighborhood.

For the past two years, Stewart and Tammy Cook have devoted every Sunday to leading a small Bible study group in their neighborhood for people who aren’t connected to a local church.

“A lot of the folks in our neighborhood are not permanent residents,” Stewart Cook said. “Most of them live in Charlotte, and they’re not connected to a church up here. We thought if we could offer church right here in the neighborhood where people don’t have to drive into town, it was worth a try.”

In May 2019, Stewart and Tammy launched the ministry as an offshoot of a home church in Hickory they first attended in 2015 and 2016. According to Tammy, they didn’t know what to expect out of their initial meeting at Camp Lake James.

“We didn’t know if anyone was going to show up or not,” Tammy said. “We figured we’d do it for the summer and see what happened. It’s been more than two years, and it’s still going.”