Local couple leads growing Bible study group

A Lake James couple has taken a step of faith to bring a message of reconciliation and hope to their neighborhood.
For the past two years, Stewart and Tammy Cook have devoted every Sunday to leading a small Bible study group in their neighborhood for people who aren’t connected to a local church.
“A lot of the folks in our neighborhood are not permanent residents,” Stewart Cook said. “Most of them live in Charlotte, and they’re not connected to a church up here. We thought if we could offer church right here in the neighborhood where people don’t have to drive into town, it was worth a try.”
In May 2019, Stewart and Tammy launched the ministry as an offshoot of a home church in Hickory they first attended in 2015 and 2016. According to Tammy, they didn’t know what to expect out of their initial meeting at Camp Lake James.
“We didn’t know if anyone was going to show up or not,” Tammy said. “We figured we’d do it for the summer and see what happened. It’s been more than two years, and it’s still going.”
Twenty-four people came to the group’s inaugural meeting in 2019, and over the next two years, the ministry developed into a tight-knit group of 12 regular attenders, with several more who come from time to time. According to the Cooks, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the ministry to grow beyond the small committed core group, but they have plans to get their message out to the neighborhood as COVID-related fears subside.
“We didn’t invite a lot of new people for a while because people were reluctant to get together,” Tammy said. “We’re planning to start putting notices out to the neighborhood again and hopefully get some new folks to come in.”
A typical meeting centers around a program called “Reading God’s Word with Purpose,” developed by the Rev. Chuck Huskins of Reconciliation Ministries in Rock Hill, South Carolina. “Reading God’s Word with Purpose” is a reading plan that works systematically through the Bible one book at a time. Participants read approximately one chapter per day, asking themselves three fundamental questions as they read:
What stands out to me in the reading that day?
Why do I think it stands out to me?
How is it going to change my life?
On Sunday mornings, the group meets together to go over what they’ve learned through the week. At a typical meeting, group members often sing and pray together and sometimes share a meal, but the focal point is always working through the week’s Bible reading, sharing what they’ve learned.
“It’s very interactive,” Tammy said. “Having everybody read and discuss has been the foundation of the fellowship. It’s amazing, as we’ve had people come in and out of the group, how many are not in the Scriptures themselves. That’s where we were before we got connected with the home-group in Hickory.”
For Stewart and Tammy Cook, this ministry is more than just a good program to help their neighbors better understand the Bible; it is an extension of how God has changed their lives since they first began the “Reading God’s Word with Purpose” program almost six years ago.
“I was broken back then,” Stewart told Bridge42 Church in a 2018 Sunday morning sermon. “I was dried up, and I had anger built up. I was as broken as you could be for a long time.”
For more than a decade, the Cooks had been active members in a mid-sized Hickory church. Stewart was serving as a deacon, and Tammy was the church’s pianist.
“We were really running ourselves ragged,” Tammy said. “We weren’t in a relationship with Christ the way we needed to be.”
The Cooks said they were spending all their spiritual energy serving the church rather than seeking spiritual renewal. By 2015, years of what they call “surface-level Christianity” began to take its toll on them. According to Stewart, it felt like his life, marriage, family and faith were on cruise control.
“On the outside, if you had known us back then, you’d have thought we had it going on,” Tammy said. “We had good jobs; we were really involved in the church and we were busy, but rather than having Christ first in our lives, we fit him in wherever we could.”
The situation deteriorated alarmingly.
“Around the time our daughter was graduating from high school, our marriage completely fell apart,” Stewart said. “It was over. I really thought we were done, and I didn’t know whom to turn to.”
Stewart reached out to a friend who connected him with the Reconciliation Ministries home Bible study group in Hickory. This group, led by Huskins, would permanently alter the course of Tammy and Stewart’s lives.
“It was so different for us, because it wasn’t about the music or the service or all the to-dos,” Tammy said. “It was about studying and learning and encouraging each other.”
In 2019, after four years of participating in the home Bible study group and then teaching a Sunday School class at Bridge42 Church in Morganton, Stewart and Tammy felt the call to take Huskins’ approach to Bible study into their neighborhood. They plan to continue leading the group as long as there is a need in the community and are praying for the ministry to expand as they renew their efforts to bring more of their neighbors into it.
Stewart and Tammy Cook’s home Bible study fellowship meets on Sunday mornings at the community picnic shelter at Camp Lake James. For more information, email Stewart and Tammy Cook at tcook@app-garden.com.