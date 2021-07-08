Local couture goes global, to be featured in 'Vanity Fair'

It can be hard to find a luxury handbag at an affordable price, but a local businesswoman has taken on the challenge while involving the local community.
Colleen Bennett, owner and founder of BUTE Couture, created her sustainable luxury handbag line during COVID-19. BUTE Couture was founded on Aug. 8, 2020 by Bennett, who also owns CBB Design firm, an interior design firm in Morganton.
Bennett wanted to make use of the extra materials she wasn't using from her interior design business and create an opportunity for local women. After continuing to grow throughout the pandemic, BUTE Couture was given the opportunity to be featured in an advertorial in Vanity Fair magazine that highlights upcoming brands.
Bennett is excited to see her small business flourish and to have her business featured in the Vanity Fair magazine in August.
“So, the Vanity Fair article is going to launch on Aug. 6, two days before we launched our company,” Bennett said. "We used all local businesses. We had Corey Totten from Studio 91 do our hair. We had Beth Willard Patton, she did our photography, and we used all models from Morganton. So that was our goal to have all ages we wanted to have some young teenagers, women in their 30s, 40s and 50s … The shoot will be posted on our social media campaigns. It was a whole shoot with the bags, makeup and all that other stuff.”
Bennet wants her clients to take full advantage of her resources when creating their fully custom bag. She assists her clients throughout the process to ensure they finish the process with the bag they desired.
“So all of the bags are custom one of a kind,” Bennett said. “What we do is you can design your own bag and it doesn't change the price. Women will come and say, 'You know what, I want to have a bag, I love that style, but I don't like that color.' So they'll come and we'll pick and choose in the boutique and that's what we've been doing … then we'll go work in the back and we'll, you know, make you the cut sample."
Bennett prides herself on having an empowering business that is ran by women of the community. Another large factor that plays into her business is sustainability.
“We've recycled, since August of 2020, as of April 2021, we've already upcycled one ton of leather,” said Bennett. “We’ve also upcycled over 500 pounds of fabric. We did $25,000 worth of bags, we've given $2,500 worth to charity, that is, all while employing women and getting us out there … We are all women run and we give part of our profits to our local charities.”
BUTE Couture is located at 901 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton. For more information on the business, visit butecouture.com or visit the Facebook or Instagram pages at Bute Couture.
