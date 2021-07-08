Local couture goes global, to be featured in 'Vanity Fair'

Bennet wants her clients to take full advantage of her resources when creating their fully custom bag. She assists her clients throughout the process to ensure they finish the process with the bag they desired.

“So all of the bags are custom one of a kind,” Bennett said. “What we do is you can design your own bag and it doesn't change the price. Women will come and say, 'You know what, I want to have a bag, I love that style, but I don't like that color.' So they'll come and we'll pick and choose in the boutique and that's what we've been doing … then we'll go work in the back and we'll, you know, make you the cut sample."

Bennett prides herself on having an empowering business that is ran by women of the community. Another large factor that plays into her business is sustainability.

“We've recycled, since August of 2020, as of April 2021, we've already upcycled one ton of leather,” said Bennett. “We’ve also upcycled over 500 pounds of fabric. We did $25,000 worth of bags, we've given $2,500 worth to charity, that is, all while employing women and getting us out there … We are all women run and we give part of our profits to our local charities.”

BUTE Couture is located at 901 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton. For more information on the business, visit butecouture.com or visit the Facebook or Instagram pages at Bute Couture.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.