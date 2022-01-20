Local dancer named top choreographer, freestyle champion

Jonathan also was recognized as the top hip-hop choreographer for the 2021 National winning dance “Apocalypse.”

Angela explained that Jonathan has performed in dance since he was seven years old and has taught at The Dance Factory since he was 12.

“If you have watched dance performances at the Morganton Festival or have attended one of The Dance Factory’s performances, you have probably seen this young man perform or watched some of his choreography,” Angela said. “He has practiced and trained under some of the world’s best hip-hop dancers in the industry.”

He is an eight-year veteran of the Showstopper competition.

“He will judge next year’s event, which is a huge opportunity, and he is looking forward to many more opportunities with this organization,” Angela said.

Jonathan’s student, Jallen LaFevers, made it to the top dance-off in the junior division and placed second in the freestyle battle.

In total, seven dancers from The Dance Factory made it in the final battles in the Showstopper competition:

Jonathan Hensley

Jallen Lafevers