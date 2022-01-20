Local dancer named top choreographer, freestyle champion

A local hip-hop dancer recently took first-place for freestyle dancing in a regional competition.
Jonathan Hensley, co-owner and instructor at The Dance Factory and Event Center of Morganton, was named the 2021 Freestyle Battle Soloist at the senior level of the Showstopper dance convention held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from Nov. 5-7.
Showstopper is described as “America‘s first, longest running and most prestigious dance competition,” according to goshowstopper.com.
“Showstopper set the standards for competitive dance in America with the first and longest aired dance competition television show, broadcasted on national television for 20 years,” the website reads. “Showstopper hosts over 50 events a year throughout the United States and internationally. In 2018, our stages saw over 50,000 dancers from all across the world.”
Angela Hensley, office manager of the dance studio, explained that Showstopper added the freestyle battle soloist competition in 2018.
“This is where the hip-hop dancers dance it out in a freestyle battle,” Angela said. “Freestyle is when they play a song, and you come up with the choreography on the spot (with) no practice time.”
Jonathan also was recognized as the top hip-hop choreographer for the 2021 National winning dance “Apocalypse.”
Angela explained that Jonathan has performed in dance since he was seven years old and has taught at The Dance Factory since he was 12.
“If you have watched dance performances at the Morganton Festival or have attended one of The Dance Factory’s performances, you have probably seen this young man perform or watched some of his choreography,” Angela said. “He has practiced and trained under some of the world’s best hip-hop dancers in the industry.”
He is an eight-year veteran of the Showstopper competition.
“He will judge next year’s event, which is a huge opportunity, and he is looking forward to many more opportunities with this organization,” Angela said.
Jonathan’s student, Jallen LaFevers, made it to the top dance-off in the junior division and placed second in the freestyle battle.
In total, seven dancers from The Dance Factory made it in the final battles in the Showstopper competition:
Jonathan Hensley
Jallen Lafevers
China Burwell
Ally Bryant
Keiven LaFevers
Emma Brown
Soraya Hartman
For more information about The Dance Factory, visit thedancefactoryandeventcenter.com.