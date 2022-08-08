Local department leads effort to bring relief to Kentucky flood victims

CONNELLY SPRINGS — George Hildebran Fire & Rescue has partnered with three Hickory businesses and several local churches to provide relief to Kentucky families impacted by July’s devastating flooding.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said George Hildebran Fire Chief Bobby Craig. “Our firefighters want to help and being so far away this is one of the best ways to do it.”

Craig said members of his department have been in contact with emergency management personnel in Kentucky. They have helped his department develop a list of needed items and set him up with a delivery location so the supplies so they can be used to help those hardest hit.

Craig has also mobilized the George Hildebran community in his effort to help.

“I am over the project, but things like this only work as a team effort,” he said. “Local businesses and churches are helping with the cost of the truck and fuel. Firefighters are collecting items and will be loading the truck. Assistant Chief Carl Richard Patton will be driving the truck to Hazard, Kentucky, on Thursday.”

Two businesses have also joined the department to serve as drop-off locations for donations. Drop-off locations are:

George Hildebran Fire & Rescue, 7470 George Hildebran School Road, Connelly Springs.

Thin Red Line Firearms, 8360 Old N.C. 10, Hickory. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tendercare Child Development 3375 Hwy. 127 S., Hickory. Hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Craig said if no one is at the department, donations can be dropped off under the roof at the side door and someone will put the items inside as soon as they return to the station. Bradshaw Train Service also is helping to sponsor the drive.

Craig has released a list of needed items and said they will be accepting donations through Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

“The truck will be loaded Wednesday night for Thursday delivery,” he said. “We know this is a short time frame but they are in desperate need.”

The list of needed supplies includes:

Mold cleaners

Spray bottles

Garden sprayers

All cleaning supplies

General hygiene items

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Washcloths

Towels

Baby supplies, excluding toys

Diapers

Pull ups

Baby powder

Diaper cream

Bottles

Formula

Flashlights

Batteries

Lysol wipes

Baby wipes

Toiletries

Nonperishable ready-to-eat food items

Craig said the department will also accept any other items needed for daily use and added that the area has a desperate need for mold cleaners due to the amount of water damage. He hopes to get enough donations to fill a 24-foot U-Haul truck.

This is not the first time Craig’s department has successfully run a relief operation like this. In 2017, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the department took a 24-foot truck to Houston with supplies to help flood victims. He is hoping the community will answer his call and repeat the generosity it showed five years ago.

“We would love to fill another 24-foot truck for Kentucky,” he said. “A lot of wonderful people and their kind donations made it possible in 2017. We believe we can do the same in 2022.”