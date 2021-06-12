Local department says goodbye to fallen firefighter

He was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet, Ray and Johnson said.

“He’d give the shirt off his back to help you,” Ray said. “He made my job as a lieutenant and [Johnson’s] job as chief very easy. He knew what to do and he was always there to do it. No correction, nothing needed.”

Clay Greene, deputy chief at Brendletown, described Hensley as down to earth.

“We have nicknames down here for most everybody, and his nickname had always been hippie,” Greene said. “It was just because he had long hair and just always happy go lucky and really carefree. You always knew what you had with James. He always had a saying down here, ‘it is what it is.’”

Hensley had a tree cutting business outside of being a volunteer firefighter, Ray said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He always talked about cutting trees, that was his thing,” Ray said. “We always talked about it. He grew up, for a little while, in Yancey County, where I was from. So we sort of clicked because, you know, you might as well say we’re different up there than most places.”

Firefighters gathered Friday morning from Brendletown and other departments across the county to drive to Winston-Salem to pick up Hensley’s body after his autopsy.