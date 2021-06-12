Local department says goodbye to fallen firefighter

Black bands added a heavy weight to the badges of Brendletown firefighters Friday as they honored one of their own.
James Hensley, who has been a firefighter for 25 years off and on, was found dead at his home Wednesday evening.
Hensley and other Brendletown firefighters had been at the station Tuesday for training. Since he had participated in department activity in the 24 hours before his death, it is being processed as a line-of-duty death, fire officials told The News Herald.
“I would’ve never expected it,” said Brendletown Fire Lt. Thomas Ray. “It was a total shock to all of us.”
Five firefighters from his own department responded to his home, said Brendletown Fire Chief Steve Johnson.
“Any call that I go on is tough, but when it’s one of your own, it’s really … it’s hard,” Ray said.
Hensley left behind four children, including a son who serves on the fire department, Johnson said.
“He’ll be truly missed,” Johnson said. “Truly. I just can’t say enough about him.”
Hensley was a dependable department member, Johnson said.
“He kept everybody going, you know?” the chief said. “He was a jokester. When his family moved down here, he came to school and we were probably in the second, third grade and I’ve been to school with him all my life. I’ve known him for 40 years, probably.”
He was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet, Ray and Johnson said.
“He’d give the shirt off his back to help you,” Ray said. “He made my job as a lieutenant and [Johnson’s] job as chief very easy. He knew what to do and he was always there to do it. No correction, nothing needed.”
Clay Greene, deputy chief at Brendletown, described Hensley as down to earth.
“We have nicknames down here for most everybody, and his nickname had always been hippie,” Greene said. “It was just because he had long hair and just always happy go lucky and really carefree. You always knew what you had with James. He always had a saying down here, ‘it is what it is.’”
Hensley had a tree cutting business outside of being a volunteer firefighter, Ray said.
“He always talked about cutting trees, that was his thing,” Ray said. “We always talked about it. He grew up, for a little while, in Yancey County, where I was from. So we sort of clicked because, you know, you might as well say we’re different up there than most places.”
Firefighters gathered Friday morning from Brendletown and other departments across the county to drive to Winston-Salem to pick up Hensley’s body after his autopsy.
Before they started the drive to Winston-Salem, they gathered in the parking lot at Magnolia Plaza on Burkemont Avenue where Dana McKim, chaplain for the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation, led them in prayer.
He spoke to reporters a bit about why firefighter deaths are processed line-of-duty deaths as long as they participated in some kind of department activity unless something suggests otherwise.
“Every firefighter that is a part of our system is enrolled in liability insurance, health insurance, death insurance and there are different levels of that that pay out differently depending on the nature of the death,” McKim said.
Firefighters like Hensley and other volunteer firefighters around the state spend their days working full-time jobs. When they have time off, they’re stepping away from birthdays, anniversaries and holidays to answer calls and meet training minimums, McKim said.
“A lot of times, people will see a group like this and see a bunch of country bumpkins,” he said. “I see a well-schooled group of individuals that have been through an extensive level of training to take care of their community, and I think it’s phenomenal.”
Even for firefighters who didn’t work with Hensley every day, it hits close to home. That’s why firefighters from other departments around the county stood by at Brendletown Fire Station 1 on Friday to run calls as mutual aid for the department.
“For us, the fire department, for me, at least, it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Triple Community Fire Lt. John Gupta. “We have to take care of our own. We have to be willing to get out there and help others out when they’re in need, that’s why all of us have chosen this as a career path.”
Several members of Gupta’s department along with Salem Fire Rescue held down the fort Friday so Brendletown firefighters could escort Hensley back to Burke County.
“I’ve been on both ends of it, where we’re giving the mutual aid to a department such as today, and I’ve also been on the receiving end when I was with another department and the chief passed away and we had people come in,” Gupta said. “It’s a huge relief knowing that our community is still going to be taken care of in order to serve them, but at the same time it does give us that time to grieve and to process what’s going on.”
As Hensley’s body was brought back home from Winston-Salem, firefighters lined overpasses on Interstate 40 and saluted him.
“[People] lost a lot if they never met him,” Johnson said.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
