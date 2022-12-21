Local diner to offer free Christmas diner to homeless

A Morganton restaurant is opening its doors to local individuals without housing and others who are facing the prospect of spending Christmas alone again this year. The Carolina Diner on Jamestown Road will be open on Christmas day again this year to serve a free traditional Christmas dinner from noon to 4 p.m. to people experiencing homelessness and anyone else who would like to celebrate the holiday with them. According to Jonathan Penland, owner of Carolina Diner, this year will mark the fourth straight Christmas the restaurant has opened its doors to its neighbors in need.

“Christmastime is a time of family friends and being together with the people you love,” Penland said.

“We love our community so we want to try to reach out and give back as best as we can.”

Over the past few years, an average of about 150 people have come to the restaurant for Christmas dinner, but this year, Peggy Mckinney, a manager at the diner, said she is anticipating a bigger turnout than they’ve seen over the last few. She also said she and Penland have made a concerted effort to get the community more involved.

One of the most significant ways community members have been involved in the project for the last four years is by donating coats, blankets, clothes and other items for the restaurant to give away on the big day. Currently, the items are piled up under a Christmas tree in the corner of the establishment’s dining room. Penland said they have received more items so far this year than in any previous year. He said everything will be donated to the restaurant’s Christmas day guests, and leftover items will be donated to local charities and nonprofits.

“We take all the clothes … we put them out in the parking lot,” Mckinney said. “It is laid out like a yard sale and whatever they want they can take it for free … it’s kind of like they get to go shopping.”

While it’s billed as an event for homeless people, the Christmas dinner typically draws people from all walks of life.

“We have a lot of single moms with children who can’t afford a big meal,” said Mckinney.

“Elderly people who don’t have anywhere to go or family around here will just come and chill and eat with us,” Penland added.

Mckinney said some employees even bring friends or family members and others, like her, have moved family holiday celebrations to a different day so they can help.

“For me and my household, we moved our Christmas to Christmas Eve because, to us, this is more about Christmas than what we did at home,” she said.

Adam Bullard, a cook at the restaurant, said he doesn’t mind working on Christmas since it is for a good cause.

“There’s not enough being done for people who are in need across the country, but especially in our town,” he said. “So, for us, we can step up and reach out to those who need it and be a good example to get the ball rolling and better our society.”

Penland said working on Christmas Day is voluntary, but he has always had good participation from his employees.

For Mckinney, it is worth giving up some time at home during the holiday to be able to give people without housing a place where they can belong for a few hours. She thinks it is probably something most people experiencing homelessness rarely get to experience.

“It’s really awesome to see them sit together and eat dinner together like a family and talk to each other,” she said. “It’s kind of special to them.”

To donate coats or clothing for the parking lot giveaway, bring them by the restaurant during normal business hours. The annual Christmas Dinner is open to anyone and is free of charge. Carolina Diner is located at 1016 Jamestown Road in Morganton.