Local distillery owner Don Smith expands to Tennessee

Williamson and Smith started the project only eight months ago and already have opened the doors. Adventure Distilling Co. is an operating venue distillery, offering live entertainment and venue rental space for large groups.

Adventure Distilling also will bottle Smith’s already-famous moonshines, including J.B. Rader’s Honeycrisp Apple, Kelly’s Moonarita, Crazy Chuck’s Purple Jesus and The Original Cherry Bounce Moonshines.

Smith and Williamson have big plans for Adventure Distilling Co. and already are in the process of adding additional labels to their portfolio. After working with Williamson on the project to make and release his Kelly’s Moonarita, Smith felt as though the two worked well together.

While marketing Moonarita, the duo had plenty of time to hang out and talk about other things that they thought they could work on together. In the fall of 2020, it looked as though they had come up with a collaboration to do a joint distillery. Given Williamson’s longtime friendships with Cocke County moonshiners Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes, the pair thought it’d be appropriate to seek advice from them.