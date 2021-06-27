Local distillery owner Don Smith expands to Tennessee

COSBY, Tenn. — Longtime friendships and local collaboration have led Rutherford College-based South Mountain Distilling Co. owner Don Smith and Cocke County, Tenn., native and TV personality Kelly Williamson to partner to form Adventure Distilling Co.
The company will produce a new line of moonshines and create one of the premier distilleries in the southern United States. Smith and Williamson recently joined forces to begin producing their line of moonshines, Smith said.
Also joining the team is Sally Jane Clark. Clark was featured on a couple of episodes of “Moonshiners with Mark and Digger.” Clark is Mark Ramsey’s wife and comes from a long lineage of moonshine making in the Great Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee. Her family includes matriarchs and patriarchs of the Cocke County and Cosby moonshine heritage.
Clark will be the retail manager of the new venture and will be in charge of daily operations. She will bring a unique style to the distillery. She also is featured on the group’s newest spirit that released June 10, Sally Jane’s Sin a Shine. The new moonshine has a blast of cinnamon with a touch of heat.
J.B. Rader, well-known for making moonshine with the world-famous Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton and also appearing on the Discovery Channel’s show, “Moonshiners,” as one of the last legendary moonshiners, will be on-hand supporting both distilleries.
Williamson and Smith started the project only eight months ago and already have opened the doors. Adventure Distilling Co. is an operating venue distillery, offering live entertainment and venue rental space for large groups.
Adventure Distilling also will bottle Smith’s already-famous moonshines, including J.B. Rader’s Honeycrisp Apple, Kelly’s Moonarita, Crazy Chuck’s Purple Jesus and The Original Cherry Bounce Moonshines.
Smith and Williamson have big plans for Adventure Distilling Co. and already are in the process of adding additional labels to their portfolio. After working with Williamson on the project to make and release his Kelly’s Moonarita, Smith felt as though the two worked well together.
While marketing Moonarita, the duo had plenty of time to hang out and talk about other things that they thought they could work on together. In the fall of 2020, it looked as though they had come up with a collaboration to do a joint distillery. Given Williamson’s longtime friendships with Cocke County moonshiners Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes, the pair thought it’d be appropriate to seek advice from them.
“You know, you’re only as good as the team of friends you have surrounding you,” Smith said. “So, we decided on a direction and a piece of property for our company to be located on. We also knew that we needed someone local with a heritage of their own to help with day-to-day operations. We chose Mark Ramsey’s wife, Sally, because if you know, Sally you love her.
“We feel she will be an integral part of our team as she will handle the day-to-day operations of the new distillery. This all came together in a very short period of time, and we hope it is something that everyone around the country will love and talk about as they experience Adventure Distilling Co.”
Smith said it has truly been a team effort getting Adventure Distilling Co. opened in such a short time.
“It took me over a year-and-a-half to get my first distillery (South Mountain Distilling Co.) opened,” he said. “No one works harder than Kelly and I. Kelly has taken a 24 foot-by-40 foot building and added 7,500 square feet under roof with an open air pavilion to entertain folks, turning it into one of Tennessee’s premier distilleries.”
Meanwhile, Smith was diligently filing the required paperwork to open in such a short time frame and producing the spirits needed to open. The property is about five acres, and the company plans to utilize it all.
Smith said the company is grateful for the opportunity to work alongside moonshiners like Rader, Clark, Ben Ford, Lucas Owens, plus the team that Williamson put together to help build Adventure Distilling Co.
“Also, we would like to thank everyone for supporting Adventure Distilling Co. and helping make this one of the finest distilleries in the great state of Tennessee,” Smith said.