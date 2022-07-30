Local employment manager graduates from leadership institute

The local employment manager is one of 39 fellows across Appalachia’s 13 states to graduate from the Appalachian Leadership Institute.

Chuck Brown is the manager of the NCWorks Career Center in Morganton and has been at the center since 2006, according to information from Appalachian Regional Commission. He is one of 39 fellows to graduate from the nine-month leadership institute. The institute is a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the ARC.

Members of the Class of 2022, along with their friends and family, recently attended the graduation ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In the nine months leading up to graduation, fellows participated in three virtual sessions and three in-person sessions, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning and case study analysis, according to a release from ARC. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities, the release said.

Brown said he is fortunate to work with the dedicated professionals at the NCWorks Career Center in Morganton. Prior to his job with the center in Morganton, he served as an unemployment insurance analyst in the 20 westernmost NC counties for the Employment Security Commission, according to the ARC.

Brown is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, is married with children and pets and lives in Asheville, according to ARC.

Fellows are chosen via a competitive application process and each class includes representatives from each of the 13 states in the ARC footprint to reflect the region’s economic development challenges, opportunities and strategies, according to the ARC.

Other 2021-22 fellows from North Carolina are DeWayne Barton, a native of Asheville, Leah Jones-Marcus, a native of Hendersonville, Greg Minton of Wilkesboro and Robyn Seamon of Boone.

“My sincerest congratulations to the 2022 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows! Over the past nine months, this dynamic group of changemakers has dedicated themselves to sharing and building the knowledge needed to create long-lasting impacts on the region, all while growing camaraderie that will help bridge partnerships across state and county lines long after graduation,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “These fellows have a lot of work ahead of them in their own communities, and ARC looks forward to cheering them on as they use the skills gleaned during their time at the Appalachian Leadership Institute to help bolster the economic strength and vitality of the region.”

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.