Local family adopting kids from Ukraine in uncertainty after Russian invasion

When Kara Helton talked to her 16-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon, the teenager wanted tell her goodbye.
The girl, who lives in an orphanage in Ukraine with her two younger siblings, thought she and her siblings might not survive the Russian invasion.
“‘I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know if we’re going to survive, but you will always keep us in your heart,’” Helton recalled her oldest Ukrainian daughter saying.
Helton and her husband John are in the process of adopting the girl and her two siblings, a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, after they hosted them in their home last summer.
“A lot of people don’t realize the orphanages over there close during the summer and over Christmas, and the kids, the orphans, need a place to go,” Helton said. “Depending on their country and their region, sometimes they can go to government-sponsored camps, and sometimes they have nowhere to go, and if they don’t have anywhere to go, that’s just a really dangerous situation and (they’re) kind of left to fend for themselves for several weeks.”
The Heltons hosted the 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy for six weeks over the summer. They weren’t able to host the 16-year-old girl because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“You just love on them and you just give them the love of a family,” Helton said. “You accept them as they are with all their behaviors and all of their trauma, and you just offer them real love during that time.”
During their stay, though, Helton said you start to see the kids’ walls come down.
“You see walls start to come down, you see them start to trust for the first time,” Helton said. “You see them being able to receive love and feel like they’re worthy of love.”
She said they’ve hosted orphans from eastern Europe multiple times, and didn’t have any plans to do it last summer, but felt called on by God to do it.
“There were some really hard moments and there were a lot of really good moments, and they just fit,” Helton said. “It just seemed like they had been here forever.”
The kids had to return home at the end of the hosting period, but the Heltons hoped that goodbye wouldn’t be for long.
“We put them back on a plane to Ukraine knowing that that goodbye changed us forever,” Helton said. “My husband and I both knew it was more of a see ya later type thing and that we would be seeing these kids again.”
They stayed in contact with them through Instagram messaging and have been able to form a deep relationship with the kids.
“God’s just really performed a miracle there as far as relationship and just a really deep connection and the love that has grown,” Helton said. “I can honestly say I love these children every bit as much as I love my own. We’re excited for the day that we can get them here.”
But then Russian troops started to move to the border of Ukraine, and tensions have been on the rise since.
“I can honestly say this is probably the most difficult thing we have ever walked through,” Helton said.
She and her husband decided not to tell the kids about Russia’s movements and let them lead the conversation.
“These kids are orphans which means, obviously, they have no parents, but they also have no protection, and so to tell a child halfway across the world that they are in danger and they know they have no protection, we felt like would just not be the right thing to do,” Helton said.
The 16-year-old girl found out about the potential invasion about three weeks ago, Helton said, but the orphanage manager told the kids the invasion wouldn’t happen, so the girl chose to believe that.
“As parents, we want to protect our kids, and to us, what that looks like is preparing her for what could happen and helping her get a plan, but in this case we couldn’t really do that because she was under the wrong impression of what was really the reality of the situation,” Helton said. “We really just prayed about this a lot and just decided these kids, they have endured a lot of trauma in their life, a lot of bad things, and they have walked a really hard road.”
While planning might have made the Kara and her husband feel more comfortable, she said it would’ve just reopened old wounds the kids would have to deal with on top of war.
Helton said the youngest two siblings don’t really understand what’s happening in their country, but the oldest does. She said they tried to prepare her in case they can’t communicate for a while.
“Last night (Wednesday), when things hit, we sent a message not knowing if they would get it, but we just sent a message and said, ‘always remember, we’re coming,’” Helton said. “‘We’re mom and dad and we’re coming for you.’”
The kids are in an orphanage about an hour north of Odessa, a Ukrainian port city where Russian troops have landed and started to invade the country, CNN reported Thursday.
By the time they got the Heltons’ message, the kids knew what was going on, Helton said. That’s when the oldest daughter brought up the “goodbye” conversation.
“I think the hardest part is knowing how to support and navigate that with her,” Helton said. “We just had to say, ‘No, no, we’re not having this conversation. This is not goodbye. You don’t get to tell me goodbye because this is not happening.
“‘We are coming for you. I don’t know when or how or what it’s going to look like, but we are coming for you.”
The boy, who was 13 when they hosted him but has since turned 14, doesn’t really understand what’s going on, but Helton said he did bring it up with them on the phone.
“He doesn’t understand, I guess, how grave the situation is,” Helton said. “He told me, ‘Mommy, there’s war in Ukraine,’ and I said, ‘yes, yes I know,’ and he said, ‘big Russia, big, big Russia,’ and I said, ‘yes,’ and that was the extent of the conversation because he said he was going to eat breakfast.”
She said they really aren’t sure how to handle everything that’s going on.
“We’re just doing in the moment what we think is best for them and just trying not to make an already traumatic life worse,” Helton said.
Helton said they have been able to talk to the oldest daughter, but they thought the internet might have gone down around 1 p.m. because they hadn’t heard from her when they normally talk. She eventually did respond, but things are especially tough on the teenager.
“She’s really struggling,” Helton said. “It’s very much all or nothing thinking because she’s only experienced bad, and so when something bad happens, you know, it’s really bad. So for her, war means the adoption’s not going to happen, or they’re not going to survive.”
Helton said they’re just trying to encourage her and guide her with faith.
“For our family, faith is just our foundation, so just being able to offer some of that comfort to her right now,” Helton said. “I’ve seen God work miracles before and I’m absolutely confident he can do it again, and just trying to encourage that way, but it’s been really difficult today.”
The Heltons have designed a T-shirt that can be purchased with proceeds going to help with the costs of adoption. Visit bit.ly/3vfMkqR to see the shirt and purchase one.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.