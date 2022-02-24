Local family adopting kids from Ukraine in uncertainty after Russian invasion

“God’s just really performed a miracle there as far as relationship and just a really deep connection and the love that has grown,” Helton said. “I can honestly say I love these children every bit as much as I love my own. We’re excited for the day that we can get them here.”

But then Russian troops started to move to the border of Ukraine, and tensions have been on the rise since.

“I can honestly say this is probably the most difficult thing we have ever walked through,” Helton said.

She and her husband decided not to tell the kids about Russia’s movements and let them lead the conversation.

“These kids are orphans which means, obviously, they have no parents, but they also have no protection, and so to tell a child halfway across the world that they are in danger and they know they have no protection, we felt like would just not be the right thing to do,” Helton said.

The 16-year-old girl found out about the potential invasion about three weeks ago, Helton said, but the orphanage manager told the kids the invasion wouldn’t happen, so the girl chose to believe that.