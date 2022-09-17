Local farm offers pumpkin patch, corn maze

A local farm is offering a fun experience for the whole family this fall.

Henry River Farms kicked off its inaugural Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event features a corn maze, kid-friendly activities and, of course, pumpkins and other farm products for sale.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 3 and younger may attend for free.

The farm, located at 3115 River Road in Morganton, is owned by Tyler and Mandy Nix, who produce pork, beef, eggs, milk and vegetables. Mandy shared that the event, as well as the farm, was a longtime dream of her husband.

“From helping his dad on the Christmas tree farm to his first entrepreneur farm job as a teenager selling green beans to the local farmer’s market, he knew he wanted to make farming a career since he was a child,” Mandy said. “We branched into agritourism as a way to connect the community with farming.”

She explained that agritourism refers to the merging of agriculture and tourism.

“We want to educate and provide an experience for families to enjoy the outdoors, learn about where our food comes from, (appreciate) hard work and help children develop an appreciation for farming,” Mandy said.

She noted that the pumpkin patch/corn maze took years of planning.

“Preparing for an agritourism farm in addition to our family farm was definitely a learning curve,” Mandy said. “Growing crop, such as pumpkins, on a large scale, is a whole different ball game. We went from planting 20 pumpkin plants to 1,000.”

Attractions for kids will include a bounce house, a kiddie train decorated with cows and a corn bin that Mandy described as an “old-fashioned ball pit, but with corn kernels.” They also have organized a human foosball activity.

“Human foosball was an idea we had to bring the game to life,” Mandy said. “It is similar to tabletop foosball, but with real people. We created a small enclosed soccer area, and a soccer ball is used.

“Our family has had a lot of fun building the farm activities, and our children have had a lot of fun breaking them in.”

The couple also offers a farm education experience for school field trips.

“Our three children each play a role in the farm as well, collecting eggs, tending to the animals and planting seeds,” Mandy said. “It is such a great environment for our kids to grow up in. To share this experience with other kids brings us such joy.”

Visitors to the pumpkin patch/corn maze will have an opportunity to see a variety of farm animals, including Highland cows, Dolly the dairy cow, pigs, piglets, chickens and ducks. The Nix family also recently opened a store onsite in which they sell their farm products, as well as local items, such as herbal ointments, soaps, baked goods and other merchandise.

Tyler and Mandy have arranged to have one or two food trucks onsite on Saturdays while the pumpkin patch/corn maze is open. Food trucks scheduled to visit include Little Guatemala, Craft Taco, Matt’s Munchies, Fields of Berries, Jakey Dogs, Foothills Sips, Marconi Grill and Wacky Waffles.

The Nix family hopes people will create memorable, fun experiences when they visit the farm for the event.

“We are passionate about showing families a day in the life of a farmer and helping kids connect where their food is grown and how it is raised,” Mandy said.

She encouraged people to consider spending the day at the farm this fall.

“You can bring a picnic basket or purchase food from one of the local food vendors and enjoy the day with your family,” Mandy said. “Spending a day at the farm is an unforgettable experience. Families will have the opportunity to pick out the perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, see the farm animals, enjoy a cow train ride through the cow pasture, run through a sunflower patch, and many more farm activities.

“We are excited to share our passion for farming with the community. Supporting a small family farm is important to help keep small farms operating.”

For more information on the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze at Henry River Farms, visit henryriverfarms.com.