Local feline and friend host fundraiser for charity

A local furry-friend duo will be collecting donations through the end of September for a local Morganton organization.
Burke County feline serval Tyra Freed and her canine companion border collie mix Winston Linkler are collecting donations through Sept. 24 for Mission Morganton.
Donations collected will be spread out through various organizations affiliated with Mission Morganton including the Burke County Pregnancy Center, Burke United Christian Ministries, Burke County Animal Services and others.
Some of the requested supplies are:
Canned food items
Tarps/ tents
Personal hygiene items
Diapers (of all sizes)
Gently used clothing items
Baby/toddler items
Pet food, collars and treats
Blankets
Towels
Donations will be accepted at First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian, First United Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal, Iglesia de Dios Nueva Vida, New Day Christian and Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Burke Senior Center will also be collecting donation to give to Burke United Christian Ministries.
When Tyra and her family moved to Burke County, she escaped her enclosure. Her owners, Jonathan and Vivian Freed, reached out to the community to help find her. Tyra was later found with the help of the local community.
Tyra will be 13 years old on Sept. 24 and her family wanted to use her birthday as an opportunity to give back to the community that helped them when they needed assistance.
The Freed family is excited to help give back to a local organization. Jonathan Freed said he feels it is important to give back to the community because of all the community has done for him and his family.
“We’ve had Tyra since she was a kitten,” he said. “When we got here in 2015, we moved into this kind of old historic home and there was a perfect porch that we screened in, with the idea that it would be an ideal enclosure for her … Tyra’s first night here in town, she ended up getting out. She was gone for three days when we got her back … The community really came out to support her when she was missing and we got her back.”
Tyra’s family, alongside Winston’s, will be collecting donations until the conclusion of Tyra’s birthday.
Libby Linkler, Winston’s owner and Mission Morganton Planning Team representative, is looking forward to the amount of donations the furry duo can donate back to the community.
“We couldn’t do anything in the fall of 2020 to celebrate Tyra’s birthday because of COVID, and obviously we couldn’t do anything for Winston either,” Libby Linkler said. “They’ve been kind of stagnant since Covid-19, so they decided that they wanted to help make sure that Burke United Christian Ministries, the Pregnancy Care Council and other organizations did not get left out on much-needed donations, which are a part of Mission Morganton. Tyra has always helped Winston, you know, raise awareness for different organizations.”
For more information on collection locations, contact First Baptist Church of Morganton at 828-437-2544, or contact Libby Linker at 828-448-5430.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.