Local feline and friend host fundraiser for charity

When Tyra and her family moved to Burke County, she escaped her enclosure. Her owners, Jonathan and Vivian Freed, reached out to the community to help find her. Tyra was later found with the help of the local community.

Tyra will be 13 years old on Sept. 24 and her family wanted to use her birthday as an opportunity to give back to the community that helped them when they needed assistance.

The Freed family is excited to help give back to a local organization. Jonathan Freed said he feels it is important to give back to the community because of all the community has done for him and his family.

“We’ve had Tyra since she was a kitten,” he said. “When we got here in 2015, we moved into this kind of old historic home and there was a perfect porch that we screened in, with the idea that it would be an ideal enclosure for her … Tyra’s first night here in town, she ended up getting out. She was gone for three days when we got her back … The community really came out to support her when she was missing and we got her back.”

Tyra’s family, alongside Winston’s, will be collecting donations until the conclusion of Tyra’s birthday.