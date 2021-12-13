Local firefighters headed to Kentucky after tornadoes

Helping each other is what it’s all about, Michaels said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re all a brotherhood and a sisterhood, no matter where you go,” Michaels said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from a little town in Drexel or from Charlotte or from somewhere overseas. We’re brothers and sisters, we’re supposed to take care of each other. And as humans, we’re supposed to take care of each other … Biblically, it teaches us bring us your tired, your cold and your weary. That’s what we’re doing.

“They need help, we’re going to go help. If we need help, they’ve offered several times to come down and help us. And that’s what it’s about. It’s about being a brotherhood and a sisterhood of being able to hold things together to take care of the greater good.”

Michaels is an EMT basic, a firefighter and has experience with rescue operations. Deal is a firefighter and paramedic who also has done special ops with Burke County EMS. Colvin is a firefighter, EMT and he’s certified in technical rescue, and Foy, who also volunteers at Chesterfield Fire Rescue, is a firefighter with emergency medical care experience and technical rescue experience.