Local firefighters headed to Kentucky after tornadoes

A handful of local firefighters will be headed to Kentucky later this week to offer their help after tornadoes ravaged the state late last week.
Triple Community Fire Lt. Kelly Michaels said firefighters already had plans to visit some friends they made in Harlan County, Kentucky, when they donated some of their old equipment to the department earlier in the year.
But a trail of tornadoes late last week may have changed those plans.
CNN reported Monday that at least 100 people were feared dead after tornadoes broke out across eight states, including Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.
Now Michaels, along with Triple Fire Capt. James Deal and firefighters Kyle Foy and Austin Colvin, will head to the state to drop off any donations they can collect in the next couple of days and offer their expertise for any rescue and recovery operations where they may be needed.
“It’s our time to do what we do,” Michaels said. “Even if we get there and they decide they don’t need us for search and rescue operations, we were going to be there anyways. But I think because of the gravity of what’s going on, I think that us going, will at least, in some part, either help them, or relieve people that are going to go and do the relief work.”
Helping each other is what it’s all about, Michaels said.
“We’re all a brotherhood and a sisterhood, no matter where you go,” Michaels said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from a little town in Drexel or from Charlotte or from somewhere overseas. We’re brothers and sisters, we’re supposed to take care of each other. And as humans, we’re supposed to take care of each other … Biblically, it teaches us bring us your tired, your cold and your weary. That’s what we’re doing.
“They need help, we’re going to go help. If we need help, they’ve offered several times to come down and help us. And that’s what it’s about. It’s about being a brotherhood and a sisterhood of being able to hold things together to take care of the greater good.”
Michaels is an EMT basic, a firefighter and has experience with rescue operations. Deal is a firefighter and paramedic who also has done special ops with Burke County EMS. Colvin is a firefighter, EMT and he’s certified in technical rescue, and Foy, who also volunteers at Chesterfield Fire Rescue, is a firefighter with emergency medical care experience and technical rescue experience.
“Our core group that are going kind of represent some of the best in this fire department that we have to offer,” Michaels said. “We’re all friends, we all work well together, so that’s also another big aspect of it. Why not go and do, use the skills that you have?”
Michaels said the department will accept donations of various products if anyone would like to help with recovery efforts. He said they’ve also reached out to von Drehle, a Hickory-based company that produces paper towels and toilet paper, to see if they’d be interested in donating any items.
Items specifically needed are:
- All sizes of diapers
- All kinds of baby formula
- Baby wipes
- Disinfectant wipes
- Disinfectant spray
- Hand sanitizer
- Laundry detergents
- Bar soap
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Gallon jugs of drinking water
- Bottled drinking water
- Non-perishable food items people can eat without power
- Paper plates
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Plastic utensils and cups
- Garbage bags
He said anyone who wants to donate can email him at lt@triplecommunityfiredept.com or call the department at 828-437-4506. Donations would need to be dropped off at the department by Thursday.
He said people could also leave donations at their local fire department in the county and they would be able to get ahold of them, as long as they could be picked up by Thursday.
